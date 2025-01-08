Twelve months after Naomi Osaka had her return to the Grand Slam stage following maternity leave halted in the first round of the Australian Open by Caroline Garcia, the former World No.1 took her revenge. At the same stage of the tournament, Osaka won their rematch 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The two-time champion now owns a 3-2 head-to-head lead over Garcia. The pair, who have met three times at the Australian Open, have alternated wins ever since Osaka's victory in their first encounter -- a 6-2, 6-3 win in the 2021 second round en route to her second title in Melbourne.

Here are the key takeaways from Osaka's win over Garcia.

Osaka shook off both injury concerns and worry about the Los Angeles wildfires

Osaka came into Melbourne with a question mark over her fitness, having retired from the Auckland final a week previously due to an abdominal injury despite leading Clara Tauson 6-4. Ahead of the Australian Open, she told press that an MRI "wasn't fantastic, but it wasn't bad at the same time."

But Osaka landed seven aces, averaged a first serve speed of 160 kmph and fended off four of six break points over the course of the match to allay those concerns. In the second set, her first serve percentage plummeted from 58% to 29% -- but she lifted it back to 66% in the decider, where it was particularly useful in saving three break points to hold for 4-2.

Los Angeles resident Osaka also revealed her concerns about the wildfires continuing to ravage California in her on-court interview.

"I was watching the fire map, and the fire is three blocks from my house," she told Laura Robson. "I had someone go and get my daughter's birth certificate and all of that, because I didn't know what would happen if that burned down. Sending all my love to L.A. I know we hear about fires, but for me in particular I didn't know how devastating it could be."

Osaka withstood some of Garcia's best shotmaking, and responded with her own

If their 2024 encounter here had essentially been a serving fest, the 2025 rematch was more of a shot-making clinic. While the quality of both players' deliveries was still crucial, the quality off the ground from both was remarkable at times.

Garcia's flicked forehand squash shot winner midway through the second set took the honors as shot of the match, and her high level was particularly impressive given that it was her first match in over four months. The Frenchwoman had shut her 2024 season down after a first-round loss to Renata Zarazua at the US Open, citing exhaustion and panic attacks.

However, Osaka brought a series of impossibly sharp angles, particularly off the backhand, to the party. The four-time major champion also found her best shots in important moments. A backhand pass set up the first break point of the first set at 2-2, which Osaka duly converted.

In the decider, Osaka blazed three clean winners at 1-1 to bring up the first break point of the set, again converted to seize momentum back from Garcia.

Osaka next faces another player who defeated her in 2024

Osaka will have the opportunity to continue her revenge tour as she next takes on another player who dealt her a Grand Slam loss in 2024. No.20 seed and 2021 semifinalist Karolina Muchova raced past Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-1 in just 61 minutes. Muchova leads the head-to-head with Osaka 2-1, including a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory in last year's US Open second round.