A trio of Top 10 players booked second-round spots at the Australian Open on Tuesday afternoon, with Elena Rybakina, Emma Navarro and Daria Kasatkina all winning their opening matches.

No.6 seed Rybakina defeated Australian 16-year-old Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena. Rybakina, the 2023 Australian Open runner-up, needed 53 minutes to best the homeland wild card.

Up-and-coming Jones is the current Junior World No.1 and earned her first career WTA Tour win last week in Adelaide over Top 40 player Wang Xinyu. But Rybakina was a bridge too far for the youngster in her first meeting against a Top 10 player.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina powered past 293rd-ranked Jones, slamming 26 winners, including 11 aces. The powerful-serving Kazakh converted five of her seven break points, while also erasing the three break points Jones had at 5-1 in the first set.

After beating the Junior World No.1, Rybakina will face Junior World No.2 Iva Jovic in the second round. Jovic, the 17-year-old American wild card, advanced to her first meeting with Rybakina after a 6-2, 6-1 first-round win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain.

Earlier on Tuesday, No.8 seed Navarro and No.9 seed Kasatkina took very different paths into the Australian Open second round.

In a clash between back-to-back NCAA singles champions, 2021 college champ Navarro (University of Virginia) outlasted 2022 NCAA titlist Peyton Stearns (University of Texas) 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5 in a grueling 3-hour and 20-minute affair on Rod Laver Arena.

World No.8 Navarro found herself down a set and a break after 1 hour and 17 minutes in the heat. Stearns, ranked No.46, had 20 winners to Navarro's nine in the protracted first set, and the unseeded player leapt ahead 2-0 in the second set behind big hitting.

In the second set, Stearns saved two set points at 6-5 and a third in the tiebreak, hoping to close out the upset in straight sets. But Navarro earned her fourth set point with a passing winner, and Stearns double faulted to drop the second set and tie up proceedings.

Stearns went up a break over her fellow American again in the third set, and served for the match at 5-4. But Navarro steeled herself and forced Stearns into errors, reeling off the next three games to triumph. Stearns has five Top 20 wins in her career but is now 0-9 against the Top 10.

Last year's WTA Most Improved Player, Navarro is likely used to these lengthy matches by now. This was her 29th three-set match at tour level since the start of 2024, the most of any player over that span.

Navarro will now have to regroup for a second-round clash against Chinese left-hander Wang Xiyu. Wang defeated Navarro en route to the Junior US Open title in 2018, but Navarro won their only pro meeting here in the first round of last year's Australian Open.

Kasatkina reached the second round with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 58th-ranked Viktoriya Tomova on John Cain Arena. After a quick first set, Kasatkina fell behind an early break in the second set. But once she got back to level footing, the No.9 seed cruised to a 67-minute win.

Tomova falls to 0-11 against Top 10 players in her career. Despite posting a career-high ranking of No.46 last year, the Bulgarian has yet to advance beyond the second round at a major.

Meanwhile, Kasatkina is still seeking her first trip to the Round of 16 in Melbourne. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event where Kasatkina has a win rate below 50 percent (8-9 win-loss record).

Kasatkina will try to move to .500 in Melbourne when she has her first career meeting with China's Wang Yafan in the second round. Wang overcame Hungary's Anna Bondar 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their first-round battle on Tuesday.

