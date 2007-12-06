Stories
Biography
PlaysN/A
Career High89
HeightN/A
BirthdayDec 6, 2007 December 6, 2007
BirthplaceN/A
Career in Review
In 2024 made 2r in her first Grand Slam appearance as a main draw wild card. Reached final at ITF W100 Tyler and ended the year with a career high ranking of No.194
Claimed her first ITF title in 2023 at 25K Reading
Played her first ITF tournament in 2022 reaching the final at 15K Los Angeles
Also in 2022 reached 3r at Junior US Open
