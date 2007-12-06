Career in Review

In 2024 made 2r in her first Grand Slam appearance as a main draw wild card. Reached final at ITF W100 Tyler and ended the year with a career high ranking of No.194



Claimed her first ITF title in 2023 at 25K Reading



Played her first ITF tournament in 2022 reaching the final at 15K Los Angeles



Also in 2022 reached 3r at Junior US Open



