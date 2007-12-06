Jovic-Torso_332285 Inactive
Iva
Jovic

USA
17 yrs
Current Ranking
89
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 8
Prize Money
$347,118

Biography

Plays

N/A

Career High

89

Height

N/A

Birthday

Dec 6, 2007 December 6, 2007

Birthplace

N/A
Career in Review

In 2024 made 2r in her first Grand Slam appearance as a main draw wild card. Reached final at ITF W100 Tyler and ended the year with a career high ranking of No.194

Claimed her first ITF title in 2023 at 25K Reading

Played her first ITF tournament in 2022 reaching the final at 15K Los Angeles

Also in 2022 reached 3r at Junior US Open

Match Reaction
Parrizas Diaz - 2025 Valencia WTA 125

WTA 125 roundup: Valentova, Jovic, Parrizas Diaz claim this week's titles

4m read
3d ago
Match Reaction

Slam champions Rybakina, Ostapenko set marquee third-round meeting in Paris

3m read
3w ago
Rybakina - 2025 Roland Garros 1R
Tournament News

Parry, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Jovic receive Roland Garros wild cards

3m read
1mo ago
Diane Parry, Rouen 2025
Riera stops Jovic to reach second WTA quarterfinal

2mo ago
Julia Riera, Bogota 2025
03:25
Jovic, 17, upsets No. 3 seed Parks in all-American opener in Bogota

2mo ago
Jovic - 2025 Bogota 1R
02:33
Wild card Jovic, 17, roars back to defeat Grabher after overnight delay

3mo ago
Iva Jovic, Indian Wells 2025
03:09
From the rooftop to the big stage, Iva Jovic, 16, shines on US Open debut

2m read
6mo ago
Iva Jovic, US Open 2024