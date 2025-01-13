MELBOURNE -- Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka rallied from a set down to defeat No.20 seed Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

Coming off her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia in the first round, Osaka overcame a slow start to reel in last year's US Open semifinalist to advance to the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time since her return from maternity leave.

"It means a lot," Osaka said on court. "She's an incredibly difficult opponent for me to play. She crushed me at the US Open when I had my best outfit ever. I was so disappointed. I was so mad.

"I'm glad I got my revenge. It's not a bad thing, revenge is competitive. She's one of the toughest opponents out there."

Three takeaways from another gritty win for the former World No.1:

Osaka staying true to her word: Osaka began her 2025 Hologic WTA Tour season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. En route to her first tournament final since 2022 Miami, Osaka spoke of a renewed understanding of what she needs to do to tally the results she desperately needs to go deep at tournaments consistently.

"I've said this for years," Osaka said in Auckland, "I'm not the most talented player but I feel like I work the hardest and that gives me a lot of confidence. But when you into a fistfight with another person, in the end, it's who wants it more.

"Last year it was really difficult for me to get that mindset and you could see that in a lot of my matches. I think the tennis was there throughout the whole entire year, but it was more of a mindset thing. I think now, here, I think I'm ready for the battle."

Osaka was quick to admit she is not confrontational, but so far her 2025 season has shown her pugilistic words aren't just empty talk. After defeating Garcia in the first round, Osaka was asked whether the victory turned the page on her slew of heartbreaking three-set losses in 2024.

"If you were to say 'turning the page', I would probably say that was in Auckland because I played really tough matches there in really tough conditions," Osaka said. "I felt like even though the tennis wasn't necessarily the cleanest, I think it was like the mental side that got me through into the final. I was really happy about that. I think it continued on to this match because I don't feel like I played the cleanest tonight either.

"Mentally I just really wanted to win a lot."

Naomi Osaka avenges her loss last year in the US Open! pic.twitter.com/N21CkaDSTG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 15, 2025

Osaka dug in to get her revenge: The Australian Open draw has turned out to be Osaka's revenge tour. In beating Garcia, she avenged a pair of losses to the Frenchwoman from last season, including a first-round exit here. Muchova knocked her out in the second round of the US Open last fall and has the game style that can pick apart Osaka's baseline aggression.

And that's precisely what the crafty Czech did in the first set. Muchova jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opener, doubling up Osaka in the winners column and looking the sharper, more skilled player destined for a straight-set win.

But Osaka showed signs of life in the final game of the set. She generated three break points but could not convert, but the game seemed to infuse Osaka with belief.

"After the first set, I just told myself, fight for every point," Osaka said. "If she beats me 6-1, 6-1, then she's the greatest player ever."

Sure enough, Osaka reeled in her power and found her targets. She turned the tables on Muchova by breaking down the Czech's forehand side and, by the end of the match, shifted the stat sheet in her favor.

Osaka finished with 33 winners to 27 unforced errors, while Muchova hit 27 winners to 29 unforced errors.

Osaka faces another familiar foe next: It will be a battle of the moms in the third round as Osaka faces a returning Belinda Bencic, who is playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth to her daughter Bella. Bencic has been another tough adversary throughout her career, with the Swiss owning a 3-2 record over Osaka.

"I think it's going to be a fun match," Bencic said after her 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Suzan Lamens. "I think she beat me last time, but I have a good record against her. But it doesn't really mean anything anymore. I feel good to play her. I think it's going to be a nice match. Hopefully on a big court.

"Really enjoying. to be in the third round and to have an opportunity like this."

Osaka will be ready for yet another challenge against a well-known adversary. No matter their history or shared life experience, Osaka will have her game-face on.

"It probably adds extra stuff for you guys. Not necessarily for me," Osaka said. "We are labeled 'moms,' of course. I think when you go on the tennis court, you just think of yourself as a tennis player."