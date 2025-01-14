Touch, power, athleticism, creativity -- Day 5 of the Australian Open had it all as players battled for a place in the third round.

Ons Jabeur taking on Camila Osorio was a match-up for connoisseurs, and the Tunisian rewarded everyone who tuned in with this masterclass in the first set. The knifed backhand slice down the line? The baseline smash? The casually flicked drop shot on the run? Jabeur was truly treating us.

Absurd variety as Mexican No.1 Renata Zarazua broke No.4 seed Jasmine Paolini in the first game of their Rod Laver Arena night match. From the minute Zarazua pulled Paolini forwards with a drop shot, she was able to weave her web. The Italian came up with a pair of remarkable gets, but ultimately Zarazua sealed the point with a gorgeous back-behind angle.

How's this for finding your best at an important moment? No.19 seed Madison Keys was pushed all the way by qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, and the brilliant way the Romanian reacted to a net cord against her showed why. But though Ruse's reflexes were impressive, Keys' scrambling was even better. The American found a backhand winner to reach her second match point.