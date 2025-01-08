There was no shortage of thrilling points and spectacular shot-making on Day 3 of the Australian Open as the Hologic WTA Tour's top names battled for a place in the third round.

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka was given a stern challenge by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who had upset a seeded player in her two previous Grand Slam outings and was seeking a third. But having trailed 4-1 in the second set, Sabalenka came up with something special to reach her third match point. Bouzas Maneiro seemed in control, pounding her heavy forehand from line to line -- but Sabalenka snatched the point from her with a remarkable short angled forehand pass. Minutes later, she sealed a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Naomi Osaka avenged her US Open loss to Karolina Muchova with a stellar 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 comeback win -- and she turned the tables on the Czech player at the start of the third set, too. Normally, it's Muchova whose finesse wows the crowd, and she seemed to have the measure of Osaka as she shaped up for a backhand pass. But two-time Australian Open champion Osaka found a Muchova-like response of her own with a sumptuous angled pick-up.

No.5 seed Zheng Qinwen had to deal with it all from Laura Siegemund in this exchange at the start of their match: different spins, an excellent angled drop shot that span away from the court and then a battle of reflexes with both players at net. Last year's runner-up got the better of Siegemund here -- but the variety on show was a harbinger of what was to come, and the 36-year-old German emerged with a 7-6(3), 6-3 upset.

No.12 seed Diana Shnaider showed why she's considered one of the top rising stars in the game with her 6-4, 7-5 win over wild card Ajla Tomljanovic. Shnaider's left-handed forehand is her signature shot, and she painted the line with this laser-like winner to end a 20-stroke rally.

No.14 seed Mirra Andreeva was pushed to the limit by Moyuka Uchijima, needing a deciding tiebreak to edge the Japanese player 6-4, 3-6, 7-6[8]. Even as the match went down to the wire, Andreeva kept her cool head. At 5-3 up, she soaked up all the pressure from Uchijima's heavy forehand before cannily picking her own moment to strike.

No.7 seed Jessica Pegula had never beaten Elise Mertens before -- but the US Open finalist was in top form as she got on the board for the first time with a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Pegula's point to break Mertens for 2-1 in the second set encapsulated her precision and tactical acumen as she finished an athletic, all-court exchange with fine net play.