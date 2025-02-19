ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Following her record-breaking WTA 1000 title over the weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, history-maker Mirra Andreeva leaped more than 15 places to sit at No. 4 on this week’s PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old became the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 tournament after her triumph in the UAE, and in addition to rising up the leaderboard, she also has secured her Top 10 debut (at No. 9) in the PIF WTA Rankings.

Clara Tauson, who Andreeva beat in the title match in Dubai, has also enjoyed a surge up the leaderboard by adding 650 points courtesy of her run to the final and is in the No. 5 position.

In doubles, Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend are the standout leaders with 3,000 points having won every tournament they have played together this season, winning the Australian Open in January and most recently the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships over the weekend.

Click here to see the full PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard in singles and doubles.

The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.