INDIAN WELLS -- Six weeks after her last match -- when she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open -- Madison Keys showed no signs of rust.

The No. 5 seed was uncommonly crisp and clean after the layoff, dispatching Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday in a second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. It was over in 63 minutes, with Keys winning the last 10 consecutive games.

It was the 13th consecutive match-win for the 30-year-old American, a career best. Among Hologic WTA Tour players, only Clara Tauson has won more than her 15 matches.

“She’s always been a tough opponent because she hits the ball so hard,” Keys said in her on-court interview. “I really just had to keep the ball away from her. I was happy I was able to do that.”

Keys hit 28 winners, against only 10 unforced errors. She also saved four of five break points and won 31 of her 44 service points.

Potapova, who had split two previous matches with Keys, was a quarterfinalist here a year ago.

This is Keys’ 12th main-draw appearance at Indian Wells and her best result was reaching the quarterfinals in 2022. To reach the Round of 16, she’ll need to defeat the winner of No. 28 seed Elise Mertens and Australian qualifier Kinberly Birrell.

After making some big changes to her game -- notably, her racquet and service motion -- Keys is the only woman to win two titles this year, in Adelaide and Melbourne.