No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula completed the semifinal lineup at the Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 victory over a resurgent Emma Raducanu on Wednesday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The American advanced to her third semifinal in Miami in the last four years by topping the 2021 US Open champion for a second time in three career meetings, and reversed the result of the last time they met at her own home tournament -- as Raducanu earned her first career Top 10 victory against Pegula last summer in Eastbourne.

After her 19th win of the season, Pegula will now seek her sixth career WTA 1000 final, but first in Miami, against Cinderella story Alexandra Eala, the 19-year-old wild card from the Philippines, who shocked World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in Wednesday's other quarterfinal match.

Pegula failed to close out the match in two sets after an admirable fight back in the second, saving four set points en route to pulling a 5-2 deficit into a tiebreak. And as Raducanu received medical treatment on a humid Miami evening, the Brit continued to battle hard -- but an early break of serve for Pegula in the third set made the difference for a lead she never relinquished.

Raducanu's only opportunity to break serve in the decider was turned aside by Pegula in the third game, and the Top 10 player won the last eight points of the match to pull away.

"It was tough. I played a good first set, a little let down in the second, got it back, went up 2-0 in the tiebreak, but the it kind of flipped," Pegula assessed afterwards. "She started moving the ball really well, serving good ... sometimes it just happens, but I just wanted to come out in the third really strong, really quick, and just kind of jump on her and not keep the third set too close.

"I love playing here, I love playing at home, I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadium ... I always play really well here ... and I'm hoping the third time's the charm. I want to make it to that final so bad, and I'll give it another shot tomorrow night."

Read on for some of the other top-line highlights from Pegula's late-night victory.

High quality from both players: Over 2 hours and 25 minutes, Pegula and Raducanu traded blows evenly. Pegula hit six aces amongst 48 winners, to just 27 unforced errors, while Raducanu hit 30 winners to 18 unforced -- plus three aces. But the difference came on break point efficiency. Pegula converted four of nine opportunities, and saved five of the six she faced.

Will Pegula snap the skid? Pegula hasn't won a set in either of her two previous semifinals in Miami. In 2022, she was beaten in straight sets by Swiatek as the No. 16 seed, and a year later, was upset in a tight two by then-No. 10 seed Elena Rybakina when she was seeded No. 3.

While Pegula is the favorite on paper against World No. 140 Eala, Pegula won't underestimate what the teenager brings to the table after she upset three Grand Slam winners so far in the tournament to reach her first career tour-level semifinal.