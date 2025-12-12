Karolina Muchova wins 2025 shot of the year with remarkable tweener lob

In a wild Dubai semifinal rally, Karolina Muchova chased down Clara Tauson’s drop shot, sprinted back to the baseline and lifted a perfect tweener lob that went on to top every contender in the 2025 Shot of the Year series.

Your votes are in -- and Karolina Muchova has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Shot of the Year series!

It was a shot certainly worthy of top honors. Muchova hustled to dig Clara Tauson’s drop shot, and she did successfully, but left the court behind her open for an easy lob that Tauson thought was a guarantee.

She thought wrong -- Muchova sprinted all the way back to the baseline and delivered a masterclass tweener lob for the point, one that earned February Shot of the Month honors.

Tauson ended up winning the match in three sets, but the Dubai semifinal finish was one of Muchova’s best in her 2025 season. The performance gave the Czech Republic native her second straight semifinal finish, following her strong play in Linz.

Treating you to a tweener throwback this Thursday 🤩



Just @karomuchova7 things 🙂‍↕️#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/TUfY7Q02Rh — wta (@WTA) November 13, 2025

Muchova, who finished the year No. 19 in the PIF Rankings, is currently the highest-ranked player from her country. The 29-year-old also had quarterfinal finishes this season in Tokyo and at the US Open.

To see all the points Muchova topped in the competition, check out the Shot of the Year and Shot of the Swing series: Australian, Middle East, Sunshine, Clay Court, Grass Court, Hard Court, Asian and WTA Finals Riyadh.