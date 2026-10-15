By the numbers: Swiatek's 150th WTA 1000 win boosts WTA Finals chances

Iga Swiatek collected her 150th WTA 1000 win Thursday night in Wuhan, defeating lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour, 34 minutes to reach the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

Wuhan: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Among the seven players to reach the milestone since the format's introduction in 2009, Swiatek (187) did so in the fewest matches. Since 1990, she is just the third player to record at least 150 wins within her first 50 Tier I or WTA 1000 main draws, joining Martina Hingis (162) and Serena Williams (153).

The milestone also helped Swiatek gain ground in the race to qualify for the WTA Finals Indian Wells. Karolina Muchova, who currently occupies the final qualification spot, fell to Diana Shnaider earlier Thursday in the Round of 16.

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"It's not easy at the end of the season, so I'm really focusing on recovering every day as much as possible," Swiatek said in her on-court interview. "But I'm happy to get some wins, because I feel like I'm playing better than at the beginning of the season, so I'm ready to push and happy to be in the quarters."

Swiatek has now reached seven WTA 1000 quarterfinals in 2026, surpassing Elena Rybakina for the most by any player this season. It marked her 32nd career WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Only Aryna Sabalenka (33) has reached more among active players.

It wasn't Swiatek's sharpest performance, but her steadiness under pressure, combined with Krueger's mounting error count, carried her to a relatively straightforward victory.

Soaring into the quarterfinals 🪽 @iga_swiatek moves past Krueger in straight sets! #dongfengvoyahwuhanopen https://t.co/ag2ysyCRAQ — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2026

Here are the key numbers from Swiatek's latest victory and what they could mean for the former World No. 1 moving forward:

5: Consecutive WTA Finals appearances. The 2023 champion has qualified for the year-end championships every year since making her debut in 2021. Entering the week, she was tracking toward an alternate position, but a few more wins could further tighten the race.

7: Break points saved. Swiatek excelled in the biggest moments on serve, saving seven of eight break points. Krueger created opportunities throughout the match, but Swiatek consistently came up with timely responses to escape trouble.

9: Wins against lucky losers. As a result, Swiatek improved to 9-0 against lucky losers in her career, with eight of those victories coming in straight sets. Her only three-set win over a lucky loser came against Zheng Qinwen in San Diego in 2022.

San Diego: Swiatek beats Zheng Qinwen in opener

41: WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz match wins in 2026. With two more wins in Wuhan, Swiatek has improved to 41 victories on this season. She has been particularly effective since the return to hard courts, posting an 18-3 record since Toronto.

46: Unforced errors by Krueger. The American generated more winners than Swiatek (16-9) but undermined her efforts with 46 unforced errors, 19 more than her opponent. Many of her best opportunities disappeared through self-inflicted mistakes.

Swiatek will face Ann Li, who upset top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round Wednesday, in the quarterfinals. Swiatek lost her only previous meeting with Li via retirement in Madrid earlier this season.