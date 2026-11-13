WOWOW becomes exclusive home of WTA Tour in Japan through 2030

Four-year agreement with WTA Ventures sees WOWOW secure exclusive rights to the WTA Tour in Japan from 2027 to 2030

Partnership brings comprehensive, year-round live coverage of women’s professional tennis back to Japanese audiences

WOWOW will also exclusively broadcast the 2026 WTA Finals in Japan under a separate agreement with DAZN

LONDON and TOKYO -- WTA Ventures and WOWOW have announced a new four-year media rights agreement that will see WOWOW become the exclusive home of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in Japan from 2027 through 2030.

The agreement will give Japanese audiences access to the world’s leading tennis players throughout the season, with WOWOW holding exclusive rights to WTA 1000, WTA 500 and WTA 250 tournaments, as well as the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals.

The partnership marks the return of comprehensive, year-round WTA Tour coverage to Japan, reconnecting audiences with elite women’s tennis and creating a platform to build the profile of the sport in one of tennis’ most established markets.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

Japan has a rich history in women’s tennis and continues to be represented at the highest level, led by four-time Grand Slam champion, former World No. 1 and current World No. 17 Naomi Osaka. Japanese audiences will be able to follow Osaka and the next generation of homegrown talent alongside global stars including Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina as they compete across the season.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

Ahead of the four-year agreement beginning in 2027, WOWOW will also exclusively broadcast the 2026 WTA Finals in Japan under a separate agreement with DAZN.

Taking place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California from November 8-15, the WTA Finals brings together the season’s top eight singles players and doubles teams as they compete for the prestigious year-end titles.

"Japan has a proud tennis heritage and has produced some of the most recognizable and successful players in our sport, so we are delighted to partner with WOWOW to establish a new long-term home for the WTA in the market," said WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti.

"WOWOW has an outstanding track record in tennis and shares our ambition to showcase the personalities, rivalries and world-class competition that make the WTA so compelling. This long-term partnership gives us an important platform to reconnect with existing tennis fans, reach new audiences and build greater visibility and value for women’s tennis in Japan.”

Already home to all four Grand Slam tournaments in Japan, WOWOW has a longstanding association with tennis and will further expand its offering with year-round WTA Tour coverage from 2027.