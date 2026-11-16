Siniakova and Townsend win first FAGE WTA Finals title together to cap six-title season

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Two years after falling one match short of the title at the WTA Finals, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend got another chance to lift the trophy. This time, they made it count, defeating Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to capture their first FAGE WTA Finals title as a team and their sixth title of the season.

Siniakova and Townsend opened the week with a loss to the Italians in the group stage. Errani and Paolini, the last team to qualify for the season-ending tournament, had won all four of their matches en route to their first WTA Finals championship match. But the second seeds ended that unbeaten run on the same courts where they had won the Indian Wells title in March.

It was Townsend's first WTA Finals title and Siniakova's second, having previously won the championship with Barbora Krejcikova in 2021.

Siniakova, Townsend rally from an early break down to win in straight sets

Errani and Paolini made a strong start, securing an early break to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set. But Siniakova and Townsend rallied from 4-2 down, winning four consecutive games to take the set 6-4.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with the Italians breaking serve to go ahead 2-1. However, they were unable to consolidate the break as Siniakova and Townsend broke straight back. The Czech-American duo secured another break in the eighth game before serving out the 6-4, 6-3 victory in 1 hour, 15 minutes.

What a moment 👏 Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova are queens of the desert! #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/9POxYfTtZj — wta (@WTA) November 16, 2026

Sunday's final marked the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. Although Errani and Paolini had won their group-stage encounter earlier in the week, Siniakova and Townsend had prevailed in their previous two meetings -- in the semifinals at Indian Wells and the final in Miami.

This was the third consecutive WTA Finals appearance as a team for Siniakova and Townsend, who finished runners-up in 2024 and reached the semifinals last year.

Errani and Paolini were also making their third consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament, but this was the first time they had advanced beyond the group stage. Sunday's defeat snapped an eight-match winning streak for the Italians, who arrived in Indian Wells after winning the title in Tokyo.

Ninth title as a team for Siniakova, Townsend

Having already won titles together at Roland Garros, the US Open, Madrid, Miami and Indian Wells this season, Siniakova and Townsend added a sixth trophy to their collection. It was their ninth title as a team overall and marked Siniakova's 40th tour-level doubles title and Townsend's 18th.

THAT CHAMPION FEELING 🤩 #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/KcFA7g1j69 — wta (@WTA) November 16, 2026

While Townsend was contesting her second WTA Finals championship match, Siniakova was appearing in her fifth. In addition to her 2021 triumph with Krejcikova, the Czech had finished runner-up in 2018 and 2022 with Krejcikova and in 2024 with Townsend.

Siniakova will also finish the season as the year-end World No. 1 in doubles for a record sixth time, surpassing Martina Navratilova's previous record of five year-end No. 1 finishes.