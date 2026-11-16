'I wouldn’t be surprised if one day she hits 130': Navratilova on Andreeva’s serve, net game and what comes next

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Martina Navratilova has taken home plenty of trophies from the WTA Finals over the years. On Sunday she got to hand one out, and it happened to carry her name.

Navratilova presented the Martina Navratilova Trophy to Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend after they won the doubles title. By then she had already watched 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva beat Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to become the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Andreeva won all five matches against Top 10 opponents and finished the week with a 61-26 edge in games. A few more numbers put her debut in context.

Andreeva joined Chris Evert (1972) and Serena Williams (2001) as the only players to win the WTA Finals without dropping a set in their debut.

Since round-robin play returned in 2003, only Iga Swiatek, who dropped 20 games in 2023, has lost fewer games on the way to the title.

The final was Andreeva’s 55th tour-level win of the season, moving her past Elena Rybakina for the most this year. She’s the youngest player to lead the tour in wins since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

When we caught up with Navratilova after the singles final, she had notes on Andreeva’s drop shot, a prediction about her serve and a pretty good explanation of what happens when you lob Townsend.

What did you make of her beating five Top 10 players without dropping a set?

Navratilova: I wouldn’t have called that at the beginning of the tournament. Her record against the Top 10 coming in maybe wasn’t that good because she was still moving up the rankings. Going 5-0 for the week changes that in a hurry.

The closest she came to losing a set was the first set [Sunday]. Svitolina played better than she did the first time they played, and Andreeva kept her cool. She likes this court, too. It’s a little faster, so her shots pay off more, and she’s really improved her footwork and movement.

Where did you see Andreeva’s composure come through this week?

Navratilova: Against Sabalenka. She’d had a horrible practice. I saw it because I was doing the first match, and she was not in a great space. Then she goes down 4-1 in the first set, and I’m expecting her to blow up. No, she wins 11 games in a row against the World No. 2 player. Andreeva has a fiery temper, but she’s learned to temper it.

If you were coaching Andreeva, what would you work on next?

Navratilova: I’d get her moving to the net more. She already moves forward well, and her volley technique has improved. She’d be very imposing up there once she starts coming in more often.

I’d work on the drop shot, too. Some of them were kind of eh, but she’s thinking out there. She’s mixing it up, and she won most of those points.

How much better do you think she can get?

Navratilova: Oh, she’s going to keep getting better. Look at the serve. She was hitting 120 miles an hour, and she’s not swinging that hard. She’s tall, she’s got big shoulders and she’s got perfect technique. I wouldn’t be surprised if one day she hits 130, honestly.

She’s going to be a superstar. She could be No. 1 after Australia.

There was also another terrific match Sunday. What is it about Siniakova and Townsend that makes each other better?

Navratilova: The lefty-righty combination is the first thing. They both serve and return well, and they both have really good second serves. Most teams have somebody who’s a lot better at the net than at the baseline. Both of these guys can play in either spot, and they communicate really well.

And they both have a nose for the ball. Taylor moves back so well for the overhead. Once that ball goes up for her, the point’s over. And Katerina is just a ninja. It’s hard to get through her. You have to go around her.