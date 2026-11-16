Rankings Watch: Andreeva ends year at No. 2, Andreescu continues resurgence

The 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season concluded last week with the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells, where Mirra Andreeva was crowned champion following a dominant run through the field.

Andreeva, 19, became the youngest WTA Finals champion since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2004, and the third player in tournament history to lift the trophy on her debut without dropping a set (following Chris Evert in 1972 and Serena Williams in 2001). The 26 games that Andreeva conceded were the second-fewest since 2003, when the event switched to its current round-robin format, behind only Iga Swiatek's 20 games lost in 2023.

How Mirra Andreeva talked herself through the WTA Finals

As a result, Andreeva climbs one place in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings to end the year at a new career high of No. 2, displacing Aryna Sabalenka to No. 3. This week marks the first time that neither Sabalenka nor Iga Swiatek have featured in the Top 2 since March 2022, when Ashleigh Barty was World No. 1 and Barbora Krejcikova was World No. 2.

The only other movement in the Top 10 as a result of the WTA Finals is semifinalist Linda Noskova's climb of one place to No. 6. The Wimbledon champion ends the year as the Czech No. 1, with Karolina Muchova pushed down one spot to No. 7.

The year-end Top 10 by the numbers

1. Elena Rybakina (+4 from No. 5 in the 2025 year-end rankings)

Titles: 4 (Australian Open, Stuttgart, US Open, Ningbo)

Finalist: 2 (Indian Wells, Toronto)

Win-loss record: 54-14

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 10-5

2. Mirra Andreeva (+6 from No. 9)

Titles: 4 (Adelaide, Linz, Roland Garros, WTA Finals Indian Wells)

Finalist: 2 (Madrid, Beijing)

Win-loss record: 55-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 5-5

3. Aryna Sabalenka (-2 from No. 1)

Titles: 3 (Brisbane, Indian Wells, Miami)

Finalist: 2 (Australian Open, US Open)

Win-loss record: 48-13

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 8-5

4. Coco Gauff (-1 from No. 3)

Titles: 1 (Cincinnati)

Finalist: 2 (Miami, Rome)

Win-loss record: 49-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 7-7

5. Jessica Pegula (+1 from No. 6)

Titles: 2 (Dubai, Charleston)

Finalist: 3 (Berlin, Washington, Cincinnati)

Win-loss record: 52-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 9-9

6. Elina Svitolina (+8 from No. 14)

Titles: 2 (Auckland, Rome)

Finalist: 2 (Dubai, WTA Finals Indian Wells)

Win-loss record: 53-19 (51-17 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 11-7

7. Linda Noskova (+6 from No. 13)

Titles: 2 (Berlin, Wimbledon)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 42-17 (37-17 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 6-7

8. Karolina Muchova (+11 from No. 19)

Titles: 2 (Doha, Bad Homburg)

Finalist: 2 (Stuttgart, Wimbledon)

Win-loss record: 43-14 (41-14 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 6-6

9. Iga Swiatek (-7 from No. 2)

Titles: 1 (Toronto)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 42-16

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 4-6

10. Marta Kostyuk (+16 from No. 26)

Titles: 2 (Rouen, Madrid)

Finalist: 1 (Brisbane)

Win-loss record: 36-15 (35-15 in WTA main draws)

Record vs. Top 10 opponents: 8-9

Andreescu continues late-season charge

Last week also saw a number of players use WTA 125 and World Tennis events to put themselves in a strong year-end position.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu claimed the Sopo WTA 125 title on clay in Colombia last week, defeating Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 6-3 in the final, to continue her resurgence at that level. In four tournaments across three continents and two surfaces over the past five weeks, the Canadian has reached four finals and collected three trophies, winning 19 of her past 20 matches.

Andreescu ended 2025 ranked No. 227 and five weeks ago, she was at No. 168. She's cut her ranking by 91 spots since then, jumping another 13 places this week from No. 100 to No. 77 -- her highest position since October 2023. Meanwhile, former No. 97 Mandlik climbs 43 places from No. 237 to No. 194 after reaching her second WTA 125 final, and first since Reus 2023.

Three high-level World Tennis tournaments also took place last week. In Brisbane, Joanna Garland collected her second W75 title in the past three months, and moves up 30 spots from No. 182 to No. 152. In Yokohama, Kyoka Okamura lifted the trophy on home soil without dropping a set, and climbs 29 places from No. 243 to No. 214. And in Chihuahua, 2025 finalist Kayla Cross went one better to take the title this year, and advances 15 places from No. 208 to No. 193.