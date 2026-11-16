Back among the elite, Svitolina ends season as FAGE WTA Finals runner-up

Elina Svitolina found herself in a familiar position Sunday at Indian Wells, taking part in the final trophy ceremony of the season at the FAGE WTA Finals for the third time in her career.

It was her fourth final of a season that saw her return to the heights she reached before becoming a mother. She won her first title of 2026 in Auckland to open the year and captured her first WTA 1000 crown in eight years in Rome, with a runner-up finish in Dubai in between.

The Ukrainian capped the year by qualifying for the WTA Finals for the first time since 2019 and, as she did seven years earlier, finished runner-up. Svitolina fell to Mirra Andreeva, 7-5, 6-3, in 1 hour, 48 minutes, as the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season came to a close.

"It was a very physical match," Svitolina said in her post-match press conference. "I feel like it was a good level in the way I put everything out there, and she played incredible. Really high-intensity two sets, I feel like. I think in the first set there were a few opportunities for me to go ahead and try to take the initiative.

"I mean, it's like this, and some matches you just have to fight and give it all. She played a good match, took the opportunities and played well and stronger than me in the tough moments."

Andreeva broke Svitolina's serve six times in the contest, while the 32-year-old converted just three of her 12 break-point opportunities.

Despite the result, it was a strong finish to the season for Svitolina, who had to earn her place at the year-end championships in a tightly contested race in which each of the Top 10 players claimed a WTA 1000 or Grand Slam title. Once in the field, she rebounded from an opening loss to Andreeva by defeating Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semifinals, then knocked off Linda Noskova to advance to the final.

Champions Reel: How Elina Svitolina won Rome 2026

Svitolina's late-season surge came amid highly publicized off-court turmoil, making her run to the WTA Finals championship match all the more impressive.

"I'm proud of the end of the season the most, because I think taking everything that I've been dealing with off court, on court, with trying to get here as well," Svitolina said. "Even playing in Beijing and Wuhan, I was still not qualified, and with lots of things in my head, and just with everything, like all the heaviness on my back, was really difficult."

The back-to-back quarterfinal runs in Beijing and Wuhan secured her place at the WTA Finals and contributed to a season that included 13 quarterfinal appearances. She also led the tour with 11 Top 10 wins and matched her career high with 53 wins overall.

Congratulations on an incredible season, Elina ❤️ #FAGEWTAFinals | #TheUltimateStage https://t.co/Spm6DsimnB — wta (@WTA) November 15, 2026

Now, after one of the most successful and challenging seasons of her career, Svitolina gets a chance to step away from the tour, recover physically and mentally, and spend time with her daughter.

"This was my goal to compete here," Svitolina said. "It's the end of the season. I'm happy that it's finally done, so I can take my time to rest, to reset and to enjoy the time with my daughter, because I didn't see her for some time."