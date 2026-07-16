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Monterrey Open
Abierto GNP Seguros, also known as the Monterrey Open, is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts in Monterrey, Mexico. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for 500 points in the standings at Club Sonoma. Founded in 2009, Abierto GNP Seguros became a WTA Tour event in 2021 as a 250-level event before being elevated to the 500 tier in 2024.
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Level
Duration August 22 - August 28, 2027
Location MONTERREY, MEX
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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