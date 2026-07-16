WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web_white (1)
-
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Exclusive-Content_288x288
Exclusives
Finals Quick Link Tile
Finals
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 1039 - Monterrey
Upcoming

Abierto GNP Seguros

MONTERREY • MEX

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 318 Days
Aug 22 - Aug 28, 2027

Watch Tournament

Loading
View broadcasting options in your region here

Stories

Loading videos

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play
Loading matches

Monterrey Open

Abierto GNP Seguros, also known as the Monterrey Open, is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts in Monterrey, Mexico. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams battle for 500 points in the standings at Club Sonoma. Founded in 2009, Abierto GNP Seguros became a WTA Tour event in 2021 as a 250-level event before being elevated to the 500 tier in 2024.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 500
Duration August 22 - August 28, 2027
Location MONTERREY, MEX
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Watch Tournament

Broadcasters View Broadcasters
Loading
View broadcasting options in your region here

Must-See Action

Headlines

View More View More News
Match Reaction
diane-parry-monterrey-2026_rcl_41026

Last-minute decision pays off for Parry in Monterrey title run

2m read
1mo ago
Tournament News

Monterrey: Dates, who's playing, prize money and everything to know

3m read
1mo ago
Monterrey Open Club Sonoma, 2025
Tournament News

Noskova, Cirstea, Chwalinska, Vekic headline Monterrey field

1m read
2mo ago
Monterrey 500 2025 overview shot
Tournament News

Hard-Court Swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

9m read
3mo ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Day 14

Past Winners

Show More
Loading