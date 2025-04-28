WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 1049 - Auckland
Upcoming

ASB Classic

AUCKLAND • NEW ZEALAND

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 87 Days
Jan 5 - Jan 11, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Formerly known as the Auckland Open, the ASB Classic is a WTA 250 tournament held on outdoor hard courts in beautiful Auckland, New Zealand. Since the first Open in 1956, women from all over the world have competed to become Auckland champion. Australia’s Mary Bevis Hawton won the inaugural event in 1956, but New Zealand’s own Ruia Morrison taking home the title in 1959 and 1960. To this day, she is still the only Kiwi to have won in Auckland. Australians dominated the early decades of this tournament’s history, but the ASB Classic is now a showcase of the sport’s strong competition across the globe. Women from the United States, Germany, Greece, and more have all earned bragging rights at this event. There is a rich history of tennis in Auckland. Who will write the next chapter?

Read More Read Less
Duration January 5 - January 11, 2026
Location AUCKLAND, NEWZEALAND
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Headlines

View More View More News
previews
Zheng Qinwen - 2025 Australian Open pre-event

Australian swing 411: Dates, draws, prize money and facts you need to know

5m read
9mo ago
Match Reaction

Tauson claims Auckland title after injured Osaka retires from final

2m read
9mo ago
Tauson - 2025 Auckland
Match Reaction

Osaka, Tauson make long-awaited WTA final returns in Auckland

3m read
9mo ago
Osaka - 2025 Auckland

Adelaide draw: Pegula set for season debut; Jabeur and Collins clash

2m read
9mo ago
Jessica Pegula WTA Finals 2024