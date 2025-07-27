Tournament background - 1131 - Palermo Ladies Open
Upcoming

36° Palermo Ladies Open

PALERMO • ITALY

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 72 Days
Jul 21 - Jul 27, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Palermo Ladies Open

The Palermo Ladies Open is a WTA 125 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor clay courts. Taking place at Country Time Club in Palermo, Italy on the island of Sicily, this event has been a part of the WTA Tour since 1990. It has undergone many changes in competition levels throughout its history, but the Palermo Ladies Open is currently settled as a WTA 125 event.

Read More Read Less
Level WTA 125
Duration July 21 - July 27, 2025
Location PALERMO ,ITALY
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16