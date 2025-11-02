Upcoming

Chennai Open

CHENNAI • INDIA

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 127 Days
Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2025

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play
Level WTA 250
Duration October 27 - November 2, 2025
Location CHENNAI, INDIA
Total $ Commitment $275,094
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0