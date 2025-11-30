Upcoming

IEB+ Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES • ARGENTINA

WTA 125

Clay

Tournament Starts in 198 Days
Nov 24 - Nov 30, 2025

Argentina Open

The IEB+ Argentina Open is one of two WTA 125 clay-court events in South America during November. This event takes place in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, and it has been part of the WTA 125 schedule since 2021. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams will try to take home this season's trophies.

Level WTA 125
Duration November 24 - November 30, 2025
Location BUENOSAIRES ,ARGENTINA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

