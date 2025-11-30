Stories
Argentina Open
The IEB+ Argentina Open is one of two WTA 125 clay-court events in South America during November. This event takes place in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, and it has been part of the WTA 125 schedule since 2021. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams will try to take home this season's trophies.
Level
Duration November 24 - November 30, 2025
Location BUENOSAIRES ,ARGENTINA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Match Reaction
Sherif crowned singles champion at WTA 125 Buenos Aires
5mo ago