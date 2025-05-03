Completed

Catalonia Open WTA 125

VIC • SPAIN

WTA 125

Clay

Completed
Apr 28 - May 3, 2025

Catalonia Open WTA 125

Founded in 2023, the Catalonia Open is a WTA 125 tournament contested on clay courts in Vic, Spain. Previously hosted in Reus and Lleida, the tournament moved to Vic Tennis Club in 2025. Sorana Cirstea was crowned the first Catalonia Open singles champion in 2023, defeating Elizabeth Mandlik in three sets. The Australian duo of Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez took home the Catalonia Open doubles title at its inaugural event.

Level WTA 125
Duration April 28 - May 3, 2025
Location VIC ,SPAIN
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

