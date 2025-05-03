Stories
MatchesView Scores
Catalonia Open WTA 125
Founded in 2023, the Catalonia Open is a WTA 125 tournament contested on clay courts in Vic, Spain. Previously hosted in Reus and Lleida, the tournament moved to Vic Tennis Club in 2025. Sorana Cirstea was crowned the first Catalonia Open singles champion in 2023, defeating Elizabeth Mandlik in three sets. The Australian duo of Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez took home the Catalonia Open doubles title at its inaugural event.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration April 28 - May 3, 2025
Location VIC ,SPAIN
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
HeadlinesView More View More News
Match Reaction
Naomi Osaka wins first title since 2021 with Saint-Malo 125 victory
2m read
2d ago