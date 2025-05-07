WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council

ABU DHABI • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Feb 1 - Feb 7, 2026
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council

The Abu Dhabi Open was founded in 2021 to add to the strong Gulf season in women’s tennis. Since its debut in 2021, this outdoor hard-court WTA 500 event has made a significant impact on the sport with participation from some of the WTA’s biggest names. Whether it’s the tournament’s singles champions like Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, or doubles champions like Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the sport’s best and brightest always come to play at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.

Duration February 1 - February 7, 2026
Location ABUDHABI, UNITEDARABEMIRATES
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Bencic - 2025 Abu Dhabi final

Bencic wins Abu Dhabi; first mother to claim WTA singles title since 2023

3m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction

Bencic upsets Rybakina, will face Krueger for Abu Dhabi title

3m read
8mo ago
Belinda Bencic, Abu Dhabi 2025 SF (Getty)
Match Reaction

Rybakina denies Jabeur in thrilling Abu Dhabi quarterfinal

2m read
8mo ago
Elena Rybakina, 2025 Abu Dhabi QF (Getty)
Match Reaction

Bencic overcomes 'worries,' makes first semifinal of comeback in Abu Dhabi

3m read
8mo ago
Belinda Bencic, Abu Dhabi 2025