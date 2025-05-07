Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council
The Abu Dhabi Open was founded in 2021 to add to the strong Gulf season in women’s tennis. Since its debut in 2021, this outdoor hard-court WTA 500 event has made a significant impact on the sport with participation from some of the WTA’s biggest names. Whether it’s the tournament’s singles champions like Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina, or doubles champions like Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the sport’s best and brightest always come to play at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre.
Read More Read Less
Duration February 1 - February 7, 2026
Location ABUDHABI, UNITEDARABEMIRATES
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
Match Reaction
Bencic wins Abu Dhabi; first mother to claim WTA singles title since 2023
3m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Bencic upsets Rybakina, will face Krueger for Abu Dhabi title
3m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Rybakina denies Jabeur in thrilling Abu Dhabi quarterfinal
2m read
8mo ago
Match Reaction
Bencic overcomes 'worries,' makes first semifinal of comeback in Abu Dhabi
3m read
8mo ago