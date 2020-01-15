Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Coco Gauff have landed on the ballot for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.

A trio of WTA stars have landed on the ballot for the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards.

Naomi Osaka, who captured a second Grand Slam title last January at the Australian Open, has been nominated in the Sportswoman of the Year category, while reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff earned inclusion in the Breakthrough of the Year nominees.

The world's sports media have cast their votes and the nominees for the landmark 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards have been confirmed...



Good luck to all and see you in Berlin on February 17

Osaka joins gymnast Simone Biles, soccer player Megan Rapione, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and track and field athletes Allyson Felix and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the Sportswoman category, while Andreescu and Gauff highlight a category that also includes reigning Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, the Japan men's rugby team, boxer Andy Ruiz, Jr. and swimmer Regan Smith.

Osaka could be the fourth female tennis player to capture the international Sportswoman of the Year honor, joining Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin and four-time winner Serena Williams.

The Japanese star was also the winner of the 2019 Breakthrough of the Year award, and Andreescu or Gauff will look to join her and Amélie Mauresmo (2007) as WTA winners of that honor.

Presented annually since 2000, the Laureus World Sports Awards made annually in eight categories: World Sportsman of the Year, World Sportswoman of the Year, World Team of the Year, World Comeback of the Year, World Breakthrough of the Year, Action Sportsperson of the Year, World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability and Best Sporting Moment of the Year.

This year's Laureus World Sports Awards will be held on Feb. 17 at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin.