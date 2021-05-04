Argentina's Nadia Podoroska scored another big win over a big name on clay with a second-round upset of Serena Williams at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Rising Argentine star Nadia Podoroska added another name to a growing list of big career wins on Wednesday in Rome: the legendary Serena Williams.

Using the entire clay-court repertoire that brought her to the French Open semifinals last October, from heavy topspin forehands to adept sliding defense, the World No.44 scored a second-round upset of the 23-time Grand Slam champion and No.8 seed at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, 7-6(6), 7-5 in one hour and 58 minutes.

The victory over the World No.8 is Podoroska's third career win over a Top 10 player, all in the last eight months.

It also marked just the second time she's won consecutive matches this season, having previously come from a set down to beat Germany's Laura Siegemund in her opener.

Podoroska twice led by a break in the opener, first at 2-1 and later serving for a one-set lead at 5-4, and was two points away from wrapping up the set much earlier than she did. Later on, the Argentine led 5-1 and 6-3 in the tiebreak, but needed a total of four set points to move in front.

Podoroska doubled her winner-to-unforced error total in the set with 14 in the former and just seven in the latter, as Williams hit 22 winners to just 18 unforced.

In the second set, Podoroska quickly seized command of the match at 7-6(6), 5-2, after navigating a tough hold in a fifth game where she trailed 0-30 at 2-2.

Though she dropped serve at love when she attempted to serve out victory the first time, she stayed steely in the set's late moments and broke once more to secure a statement victory.

