It was quite a couple of weeks for Barbora Krejcikova, who won both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros.

Following the second Grand Slam of 2021, the Top 10 remains unchanged, however, there is a new WTA doubles World No.1. Barbora Krejcikova, who Sunday won the Roland Garros title with partner Katerina Siniakova, becomes the top doubles player for the second time in her career.

Krejcikova takes hold of World No.1

Krejcikova became the first WTA player to complete the singles and doubles title sweep at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

The doubles title in Paris secures Krejcikova’s return to the top of the WTA Rankings this week, a distinction she previously held for 12 weeks beginning on Oct. 22, 2018, when she joined Siniakova as co-No.1s.

Krejcikova is the fifth player to hold the No.1 doubles ranking this year, along with Hsieh Su-Wei, Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Kristina Mladenovic.

Krejcikova defeats Pavlyuchenkova for 1st singles Slam: Roland Garros Highlights

For Krejcikova and Siniakova, the title at Roland Garros was their third of the year. They previously won at Melbourne [Gippsland Trophy] and Madrid. While Krejcikova staked claim to the No.1 ranking, Siniakova climbed to No.2.

In addition to taking over the top spot in the doubles ranking, the singles title at Roland Garros boosted Krejcikova to a career-high ranking in singles as well. Only eight months after making her Top 100 debut in singles, Krejcikova climbed to a career-high ranking of No.15.

Pavlyuchenkova returns to Top 20

Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova returns to the Top 20 in this week’s WTA Rankings, at No.19. At the beginning of May, the 29-year-old Russian found herself at No.41. Coupled with her results in Paris and a semifinal run in Madrid, Pavlyuchenkova improved her ranking 22 spots since the beginning of May. She returns to the Top 20 for the first time since January 2018.

Top 50 debut for Zidansek

Roland Garros semifinalist Tamara Zidansek makes her Top 50 debut in this week. A thrilling first-round win against No.6 seeded Bianca Andreescu propelled Zidansek, a 23-year-old Slovenian, to a career-best performance at a Grand Slam.

After entering Paris ranked No.85, Zidansek jumped to No.47 in the rankings and her 38-spot jump marks the biggest jump among this week’s Top 100.

Clay-court success keys Badosa’s rise

Spain’s Paula Badosa enjoyed a breakthrough performance at Roland Garros as she advanced to the quarterfinals. With a 17-3 record during the clay-court season, Badosa, 23, improved 38 spots (from No.71 to No.33), a career-best ranking.



Nottingham winner Konta maintains Top 30 ranking

Following her first-round loss at Roland Garros, Johanna Konta traveled Nottingham where she was the top seed. Konta captured her fourth career title and first since 2017. It marked the first time in 40 years a Brit won a WTA title on British soil.

Under the adjusting ranking rules and guidelines, points from 2019 Roland Garros dropped off this week. For Konta, that means her 2019 Roland Garros semifinals points (780) dropped off and were replaced by her first-round points (10). With Nottingham, a WTA 250 tournament, being staged the second week of Roland Garros, her title in Nottingham earned her 280 points, enough points to stay in the Top 30 as she dipped from No.20 to No.30.

Other notable rankings movements

Marketa Vondrousova -20 (from No.21 to No.41): With 1,300 points from her 2019 Roland Garros runner-up run dropping off this week, the 21-year-old Czech advanced to the fourth round in Paris earning her 240 points resulting in her drop.

Marta Kostyuk +16 (from No.81 to No.65): For the first time in her career, Kostyuk advanced to the second week of a Slam with a fourth-round effort at Roland Garros, sparked by an opening-round win against No.12 seed Garbiñe Muguruza.

Zhang Shuai +10 (from No.46 to No.36): A finalist in Nottingham, Zhang won back-to-back matches for the first time this year.

Jasmine Paolini +4 (from No.91 to No.87): The Italian captured the biggest title of her career last week with a title at a WTA 125K Series tournament in Bol, climbing to a career-high ranking.

Iga Swiatek +17 (from No.59 to No.42, doubles): Teaming up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Swiatek reached a career-high doubles ranking following the team’s runners-up performance in Paris.