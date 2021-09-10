Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez collected her third Top 5 win of the week, outlasting No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to barnstorm into the 2021 US Open final.

The breakthrough run by 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez has extended all the way into her first Grand Slam final at the 2021 US Open.

Fernandez, ranked World No.73, notched her third Top 5 win of the fortnight by battling past No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4, on Thursday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Canadian teen continued her giant-killing run with the 2-hour and 20-minute victory over the World No.2, and has now beaten four seeds in a row to make it into her maiden major final.

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, is now the second Canadian in the last three years to make it into the US Open final, joining 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu was also a teenager during her title-winning streak.

Stat corner: Fernandez came into the US Open with middling results: her tight victories over former Top 20 players Ana Konjuh and Kaia Kanepi in the opening two rounds in New York were her first back-to-back wins since she won her first WTA singles title in Monterrey in March.

But she rounded into form at this event with victories over World No.3 and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and World No.5 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, as well as her fourth-round win against No.16 seed, former World No.1, and former US Open champion Angelique Kerber.

By adding World No.2 Sabalenka to her list of vanquished opponents, Fernandez becomes the youngest player to beat three Top 5 players at a Grand Slam event since Serena Williams accomplished that feat during her title run at the 1999 US Open.

