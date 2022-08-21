Caroline Garcia continued her strong run this summer, a stretch that includes a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a significant move up the latest rankings.

There wasn’t a lot of movement within the Top 10 this week, but for the winner of the Western & Southern Open, Caroline Garcia, she made a significant jump up the rankings.

Garcia continues strong form

Last week in Cincinnati, Caroline Garcia captured her 10th career singles title to become the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 title. She earned 930 ranking points. In her past seven tournaments, Garcia has collected three titles while posting a 26-4 record. At the start of the stretch, Garcia sat at No.75. This week she returns to the Top 20, at No.18, her highest ranking since the week of Oct. 29, 2018.

Garcia soars past Kvitova in Cincinnati to win 10th career title

WTA 125 title for Grammatikopoulou pushes her to career high

Playing in her second WTA 125 tournament of the season, Valentini Grammatikopoulou earned her way into the main draw as a qualifier in Vancouver and went on to win her first tournament title at that level. Grammatikopoulou earned the biggest ranking jump among the Top 200, moving up 96 spots (from No.239 to a career-high of No.143).

Grammatikopoulou prevails in Vancouver for first WTA 125 title

--Hometown wild card Catherine McNally won her opening-round, main-draw match in Cincinnati by defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich, before falling short against World No.5 Ons Jabeur in three sets. McNally, who was born in Cincinnati, earned 60 ranking points and moves up 26 spots this week (from No.179 to No.153).

--A finalist at Cincinnati, Petra Kvitova moves up nine spots, from No.28 to No.21 this week.

--Elisabetta Cocciaretto becomes the 12th player to make her Top 100 debut this year. She joins fellow Italian Lucia Bronzetti as the only Italians to make their Top 100 debuts in 2022.

--Elise Mertens moved up two spots in this week’s doubles rankings and now sits at No.2. The Belgian came within one win of returning to No.1.