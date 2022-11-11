With the 2022 tennis season coming to an end, here's a look at many of the top players' thoughts, emotions and aspirations.

The 2022 Hologic WTA Tour season is in the books, and now it's time to take stock. World No.1 Iga Swiatek described her season as a special one. No.2 Ons Jabeur, No.6 Maria Sakkari and No.7 Coco Gauff all described the past 11 months as a season of learning.

"On one hand my results were amazing," Swiatek wrote on Instagram, "but on the other hand [it's] what I learned about myself and [that] is a completely different story."

Jabeur thanked her team and keyed in on the future. "What a season it has been, so many emotions, titles and memories," she wrote on Twitter. "I was close to make it even bigger but I know what I have to do to reach higher summits next year!"

After making the biggest final of her career at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, No.5 Aryna Sabalenka was thankful for the toughest season of her career. "It’s started as the worst season of my life and ended up as one of the best. ... Even if the results [were] not at the level where I wanted it to be, inside I feel how much I have changed in a good way!"

What a season it has been, so many emotions, titles and memories. I was close to make it even bigger but I know what I have to do to reach higher summits next year!



