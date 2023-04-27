2021 champion Aryna Sabalenka opened her Mutua Madrid Open campaign by avenging her Miami Open loss to Sorana Cirstea and advance to the third round.

MADRID -- Every big-hitting player needs one result on a clay court to believe they can translate their hard-court power game to clay. For World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, that moment came two years ago at the Mutua Madrid Open.

A champion at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open, Sabalenka returned to her happy hunting ground at the Caja Magica with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea to advance to the third round in Madrid. The victory avenged one of her four losses this season, after seeing her Miami Open campaign end at the hands of the Romanian last month.

Sabalenka enjoyed a standout clay season in 2021. It began with a run to the final in Stuttgart, where she was upended by Ashleigh Barty. To win Madrid, which remains her biggest and only clay-court title, Sabalenka took her revenge, defeating Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the final.

Mastering the nuances of clay: balancing patience, power and positioning

"It meant a lot," Sabalenka said. "I proved to myself and everyone else that I can play on clay court and I actually can do well on this surface. So it was a really important win for me and since then I really had this really strong belief in myself on clay courts."

Champions Reel: How Aryna Sabalenka won Madrid 2021

As luck - or bad luck - would have it, Sabalenka has made two clay-court finals since that Madrid win, each time coming up against the game's best clay-courter, World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Last week in Stuttgart, in the first battle between No.1 and No.2 this season, Swiatek got the better of Sabalenka once again.

Despite her obvious disappointment in falling short in Stuttgart for the third straight year, Sabalenka still saw the positives to the start of her clay season.

Sablaenka putting the pieces together on clay

"Of course I was really disappointed with the final. I lost again," Sabalenka said. "It definitely gives more confidence and belief. I left Stuttgart with good feelings."

In years past, Sabalenka says she would let losses linger for days, even weeks. Losses in a final would hurt even more. But her success this season, which includes her breakthrough Slam win at the Australian Open, has been based on her ability to keep her cool and just keep plugging.

Sabalenka's support team has been instrumental in keeping her grounded and one of the more joyous off-court elements over the last few weeks has been spending time with her godson away from the courts.

"[Godmother] sounds cooler than just a mother," Sabalenka said, laughing. "I'm good friends with the wife of my hitting partner. They just asked for it and I said of course. It feels really good and the kid really likes me. I feel like a mother.

"It's not taking a lot of energy from me. It's actually helping me recharge and switch off from tennis."

Sabalenka's win over Cirstea improved her tour-leading record to 24-4 on the season. She'll next face Colombia's Camila Osorio for a spot in the Round of 16.

