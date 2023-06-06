Once again, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will face off at Roland Garros. With help from Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, here are the pressing questions heading into this can't-miss encounter.

Perhaps in the future, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will borrow Roman numerals from the Super Bowl to describe this matchup -- welcome to Iga-Coco VII.

To this point, it's on the cusp of a great rivalry, but to date, it’s been a one-sided affair. Swiatek has won all six of their meetings and all 12 sets.

“This is a totally different year, totally different tournament,” Swiatek said. “I have to be ready, regardless of what happened last year.”

What will happen this year when they meet in the quarterfinals of the French Open?

💬 "I think like I'm playing better in every match."



Iga improves as she prepares to face Coco Gauff in the QF ⤵️#rolandgarros | @iga_swiatek pic.twitter.com/iNdII3HX0y — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2023

We went to two WTA Tour legends, Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won an unprecedented 21 Grand Slam doubles titles together to break this one down.

Coco Gauff is the youngest player to reach three consecutive quarterfinals in a single Grand Slam tournament since Maria Sharapova 2004-06 at Wimbledon. What is it about her skill set that makes her so good on clay?

Navratilova: The biggest thing is her legs. She makes you get the ball back. She makes you hit the extra shot, or two or three. And then she makes you miss because you’re afraid of her legs. She forces a lot of unforced errors with her feet. And I think she can hide the weakness of the forehand better on clay because she doesn’t get punished for it, right? When it’s short and kind of a sitter, she can negate that with her feet. So clay plays into her strengths that way. Her big serve, backhand and serve still pay off here. She certainly knows how to move on clay. For me, the biggest thing for Coco on clay is her movement.

Tuesday's results:

Shriver: Everyone who plays the tour is an exceptional athlete. I do believe the movement on clay, the sliding, everything that it takes to feel comfortable on clay, the more athletic skills they have -- balance, speed, power -- I think it helps. Coco has all of that. I also think Coco’s benefitted from having her first great run at a Slam at Roland Garros. As far as a quality finish, last year’s finals performance was her first breakout major performance. I think she’s built on that confidence from a year ago in Paris. It’s slower on the forehand side -- and that gives her more time. She’s not the only one. [Maria] Sharapova enjoyed having more time [to get in position to hit the forehand] and it got her two French titles.

How Sharapova transformed her biggest weakness into a strength at the French Open

What separates Iga Swiatek from her competitors on clay?

Navratilova: More than her movement, I think the forehand is her biggest weapon. She moves as well as anybody, obviously. She recovers so well for the next shot. Maybe Coco’s got a slight advantage on speed, but Swiatek’s technique, her movement is impeccable. But the forehand is a massive weapon. Here on the clay, it’s huge. Because when she pulls them wide, it’s harder for the opponent to cover the next shot. I think we’ll see that Swiatek crosscourt forehand to Coco’s forehand -- that’s the pattern Swiatek will want to get into.

Shriver: Familiarity with the surface. She grew up playing on clay. Her combination of topspin and footspeed -- it’s the same exceptional combination you get with Coco. Athletic ability and movement. Plus, the mental game, which is so important to Iga. Clay is the surface on which she’s most comfortable by far, which is a huge advantage.

2022: Swiatek charges past Gauff to win second French Open title

What are some specific things Gauff needs to do to change that 0-6 head-to-head narrative?

Navratilova: She needs to serve well, mix up the serve. Maybe a lot of body serves, so Swiatek can’t get ahold of the return. And she needs to have that backhand down the line cooking. Change the direction of the ball early, so if Swiatek is hitting a forehand on the run she’s not as good -- nobody is as good -- at digging it out of the forehand corner than if she is in the middle of the court running around to hit her forehand. She needs to stay away from the mid-court ball and really got to the sidelines.

French Open: Scores | Order of play | Draw

Shriver: Well, first her forehand needs not to break down. Coco also needs an exceptional day on serve -- some free points. She needs to get into a hold-serve mentality. And then when Coco has her opportunities, she needs to be bold. I have a theory: You cannot beat a No.1 player being shy and defensive. You absolutely need to go after a No.1 player. You cannot expect a No.1 player -- of all players -- to give you anything. Be bold in the big moments. I also believe that Coco, in every match, needs to use her comfort at net to her advantage.

The beginning of a new rivalry?



Coco Gauff defeated fellow teenage phenom Mirra Andreeva 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.



Watch the highlights 👇#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GMZQFaEQPd — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2023

When you see her play doubles, she’s extremely intimidating up at net. She forgets that too much in singles. On any surface, Coco needs to intimidate at times from the net, but on clay it’s even more important. Iga’s struggled with players who hit the ball through the court such as Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova. Coco can do that on the backhand more than the forehand. Through the matchups with Iga, I feel like she’s been too defensive. Coco’s not good enough to beat Iga from the back of the court.

Based on the history and what you’ve seen so far, how do you see this match playing out?

Navratilova: I have to go with Swiatek. I mean, 6-0 [head-to-head], you can’t argue with that. Maybe on grass I’d give Coco a 50-50 chance, but not on this stuff. No. based on history, you cannot go against Swiatek. We may be surprised in time -- but not yet.

Shriver: Eventually, Coco’s going to beat Swiatek, but I don’t think it’s going to be here. I think most people would put all chips in on Iga again. That said, during the length of their series I’d be stunned if Coco doesn’t have multiple wins over Iga.