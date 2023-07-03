2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin handed Coco Gauff her first ever opening-round loss at Wimbledon, beating the World No.7 in three sets on Day 1.

Former World No.4 Sofia Kenin notched the first big upset win at Wimbledon after defeating World No.7 Coco Gauff 6-4, 4-6 in the first round. The victory is Kenin's 10th Top 10 win of her career.

Currently ranked No.128, the 2020 Australian Open champion successfully navigated qualifying to make her 21st main-draw appearance. Kenin came into the match having split her previous two meetings against the 19-year-old American. Gauff won their most recent showdown, a 6-4, 6-4 win during her title run in Auckland this year.

Kenin took the court with the confidence of a player who already had three wins in qualifying, including a 6-3, 6-3 win over Taylor Townsend in the final round. Kenin struck first, breaking for a 2-1 lead in the first set after Gauff struck back-to-back errors to hand over the game. Kenin confidently protected her lead to close out the opening set without facing a single break point on her serve.

Gauff responded by increasing her baseline aggression. She finally broke through the Kenin serve to lead 2-0 and successfully fought off Kenin's outstanding effort to re-break. Serving at 2-0, 40-40, Gauff won a gritty point that saw her recover from a mid-point slip and fall to fire to a forehand winner. She closed out the game with a clean ace to lead 3-0.

Kenin clawed her way back on serve with an athletic backhand winner to close the gap to 3-2, but Gauff took the match to a deciding set after breaking Kenin for a second time. After hitting just 8 winners in the opening set, Gauff more than doubled her tally in the second set, hitting 18.

As she did in the first set, Kenin broke Gauff early in the third set and protected her lead from there. The key game came with Kenin serving to consolidate her 2-1 lead. In the longest game of the set, Kenin saved three break points to hold her serve. Gauff's best chance to break came on her third break point. With an opportunity lined up for a backhand pass, Gauff misjudged her distance and lunged at the ball, giving Kenin a chance to put away an easy high volley.

Kenin earned an insurance break at 5-2 and served out the win after 2 hours and 3 minutes. She finished with 18 winners to 22 unforced errors. Gauff, who struck 12 aces in the match, finished with 33 winners and 33 unforced errors.

Kenin is now 4-0 in the first round at Wimbledon. Bidding to make her first third round at Wimbledon, Kenin will face China's Wang Xinyu next. Wang defeated Australian qualifier Storm Hunter 6-3, 6-1 in her opener.