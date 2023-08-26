The last remaining spots in the 2023 US Open main draw were clinched on Saturday with 2010 finalist Vera Zvonareva leading the group into the year's final Grand Slam.

After rain played havoc with the schedule on Thursday and Friday, US Open qualifying came to a conclusion on Saturday at last. Nine more qualifiers (and two lucky losers) earned spots in the main draw of the year's last Grand Slam event on Saturday.

Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 US Open runner-up and former World No.2, was one of the successful qualifiers on Saturday. The 38-year-old Zvonareva will play the US Open main draw for the 13th time in her career after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Moyuka Uchijima.

Zvonareva, who lost to Kim Clijsters in the US Open final 13 years ago, is back on the big stage in New York City for the fourth time since she gave birth to daughter Evelina in 2016.

A qualifier at the other end of the experience spectrum is 21-year-old Fiona Crawley of the United States, who ousted Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-3 to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Crawley was the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's 2023 National Player of the Year, representing the University of North Carolina. This week, in her first-ever Grand Slam qualifying draw, she won her first two matches in third-set match-tiebreaks before a routine win over Birrell on Saturday.

Fiona Crawley is in the US Open main draw for the very first time. 👏 pic.twitter.com/uheTOSuLEI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2023

Also on Saturday, former Top 50 player Wang Yafan of China continued her superb comeback season, qualifying for the main draw with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Marina Bassols Ribera in just 61 minutes.

Wang missed seven months of action last year and slid down to No.696 this March. But she has posted a 56-10 win-loss record this year, mostly at ITF Challenger events, and is close to re-entering the Top 100. The 29-year-old will play her first Grand Slam main draw since 2021 Wimbledon.

Other players who qualified for the US Open main draw on Saturday are: Eva Lys of Germany, Yuriko Miyazaki of Great Britain, Greet Minnen of Belgium, Olivia Gadecki of Australia, Elsa Jacquemot of France and Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Juvan saved five match points in her 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 win over Himeno Sakatsume on Saturday.

Seven players had already qualified for the main draw after wins on Friday: Laura Siegemund of Germany, Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, Han Na-Lae of South Korea, Tatiana Prozorova, Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania, and Americans Sachia Vickery and Katie Volynets.

Two lucky losers also entered the main draw following Saturday's injury withdrawals by 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and former World No.2 Paula Badosa. The lucky losers are Birrell and 2009 US Open semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer.