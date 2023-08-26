Injuries have ruled Bianca Andreescu and Paula Badosa out of the US Open. The Spaniard has opted to end her season to recuperate.

Badosa was set to face Venus Williams in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday. Williams will now face either a qualifier or lucky loser. The Spaniard has been unable to play since she was forced to retire from her second-round match at Wimbledon due to a back injury.

Currenty ranked No.47, Badosa posted to social media that the injury has forced her to shut down her season.

"After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season," she wrote on Twitter. "Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision. We have tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward."

Andreescu was drawn to face Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday. The Ukrainian will now open against either a qualifier or lucky loser.

Andreescu sustained a stress fracture in her back during the hard-court summer in Washington D.C. and Montreal. The injury forced her out of Cincinnati but she was hoping to be cleared to play in New York.