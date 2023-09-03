Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee missed out on capturing the perfect shot during Coco Gauff's fourth-round win over Caroline Woznicki at the US Open.

NEW YORK -- Legendary American director Spike Lee was sitting front and center on Arthur Ashe Stadium to take in the fourth-round clash between Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki at the US Open.

The match was in its early stages when Gauff came into the net and fired down a perfect smash that bounced out of the court and within arm's reach of Lee, who was sitting on in the first row on the baseline.

Unfortunately for Lee, Gauff has a live arm. The ball had way too much pace for any of the fans to grab a hold.

Spike Lee had his chance!



He walks away without a souvenir.

Gauff went on to defeat Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to her second straight US Open quarterfinal. The win is Gauff's ninth consecutive victory. She will face either World No.1 Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko next.

