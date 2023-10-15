World No.4 Jessica Pegula went on an eight-game run to defeat Yuan Yue in the final of the Hana Bank Korea Open.

No.4 Jessica Pegula defeated China's Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Hana Bank Korea Open to win her second title of the season and fourth overall.

Seeded No.1 after accepting a wild card, Pegula dropped just one set through the week to become the first American since Venus Williams in 2007 to take the title in Seoul. Having lifted the title in Montreal over the summer, Pegula has captured multiple titles in a single season for the first time in her career.

"My mom is Korean and she was adopted from here so it's really special to be able to win here," Pegula said.

"In the last few years, as my ranking has gone up, I've definitely felt so much more support from the fans, a lot more than I expected coming back here from five years ago. So it's really special."

Pegula's win over 128th-ranked Yuan is her 53rd win of the season, tying her with No.1 Aryna Sabalenka for the second-most on the Hologic WTA Tour behind No.2 Iga Swiatek (63).

In Seoul, Pegula defeated Viktoria Hruncakova, Ashlyn Krueger, Claire Liu and Yanina Wickmayer to reach her fourth final of 2023, and second of the Asian swing after finishing runner-up at Tokyo.

It has been a week of career milestones for Yuan, who made her first WTA quarterfinal, semifinal, and final this week in Seoul. On the way, she notched her second Top 30 win in as many weeks, defeating No.29 Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals.

"Last time we played was a battle and this one was as well," Pegula said on court. "You're really talented and I told you your ranking is going to go up. You told me it's your first final but I'm sure there will be many more."

In their second career meeting, Yuan showed no signs of nerves early in the match, proving herself to be the more powerful and aggressive player over the first three games. In Pegula's opening service game, Yuan earned a break point but was snuffed out by a forehand winner from the American.

Having blunted Yuan's early baseline pressure, Pegula reeled off eight consecutive games from 2-1 down. Yuan's first serve proved dangerous when it landed, but Pegula smothered her second serve. Yuan managed to win 5 of 13 second-serve points in the first set.

Pegula led 3-0 in the second set before Yuan managed to take one break back. But Pegula remained impenetrable from the baseline and protected her lead to seal her first title outside of North America.

"I'm really excited for [this tournament] next year to be a 500," Pegula said. "Hopefully we can get even higher-ranked players and more girls to come here and play. The city is amazing and I've had so much fun here."

In doubles, No.2 seeds Marie Bouzkova and Bethanie Mattek-Sands took the title by defeating the Thai team of Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, 6-2, 6-1. It is the second consecutive doubles title for Bouzkova, who captured her first WTA 1000 a week ago in Beijing with Sara Sorribes Tormo, and the first of the season for Mattek-Sands.