Another Hologic WTA Tour season has come to a close and the year-end WTA Top 10 has been settled.

Six players have remained in the year-end Top 10 from last year (Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari) while Barbora Krejcikova returned to the year-end Top 10 after one year's absence.

Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova, and Karolina Muchova finished the year in the Top 10 for the first time in their careers.

With those placements in the books, here are some notable facts and figures behind the Top 10 players of 2023.

No.1 Iga Swiatek

With 13 wins over Top 10 players this season (and 15 Top 10 wins last year), Swiatek is the first woman to notch 10 or more Top 10 wins in consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014.

Swiatek amassed 68 match-wins this year and 67 match-wins last year, for a total of 135 over the last two seasons. She is the first woman to win more than 130 matches in a span of two calendar years since Serena Williams won 136 matches in 2012 and 2013 combined.

Swiatek became the first woman to win back-to-back Roland Garros singles titles since Justine Henin won her third in a row 16 years ago in 2007.

Among her 2023 superlatives, Swiatek is this season’s leader in titles (6), match-wins (68), first-serve percentage (65.5%), second-serve points won (54.5%), and second-serve return points won (63.9%).

17 - After victory in Cancun, Iga Swiatek has now won 17 of her first 21 WTA event finals. Excluding the Fed/BJK Cup, Swiatek is only the second player in the Open Era to win as many in that span after Chris Evert. Company.#WTAFinals | @iga_swiatek @WTAFinals @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/JipyIzygIc — OptaAce (@OptaAce) November 7, 2023

No.2 Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka started the year 13-0, becoming the first woman to win her first 13 matches of the season since Serena Williams in 2015.

Sabalenka won 23 matches at Grand Slam events this year, the most on tour. Since 2000, only three players have won more Grand Slam women's singles matches in a calendar year -- Jennifer Capriati in 2001, Justine Henin in 2003 and 2006, and Serena Williams in 2015 and 2016.

Sabalenka’s victory over Swiatek in this season's Madrid final was the first time in two years that a current World No.1 was defeated in a clay-court final. The last time that happened was also a championship win by Sabalenka in Madrid, when she beat then-World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in the 2021 final.

Thank you @mutuamadridopen for two unforgettable weks for me🫶

I really enjoyed playing here in Madrid and this is defiantly one of my favorite events on tour! Thanks to everyone for your support throughout whole tournament ,it was amazing playing in front of you guys ❤️❤️❤️ #13 pic.twitter.com/k3FuzalV1a — Sabalenka Aryna (@SabalenkaA) May 7, 2023

No.3 Coco Gauff

Gauff had this season's longest winning streak, registering 16 consecutive victories from the Cincinnati first round through the Beijing quarterfinals. That run includes her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Gauff is the fourth American to win a Grand Slam singles title as a teenager in the Open Era. The other three all rose to World No.1 during their careers -- Chris Evert, Tracy Austin and Serena Williams.

Gauff, 19, is the first teenager to have 50 or more match-wins in a single WTA Tour season since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Gauff is the youngest singles titlist of 2023. She was still 18 years old when she captured her first title of the year at Auckland in the first week of the season.

how it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/o9Pip6Eozt — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 12, 2023

No.4 Elena Rybakina

This year, Rybakina became the first woman to win four consecutive matches against a reigning World No.1 since Belinda Bencic did so between 2015 Toronto and the 2019 US Open. Rybakina went 3-0 against Swiatek during her stretch at No.1 this year, and she also beat then-No.1 Sabalenka in Beijing.

Since the introduction of the WTA Rankings in 1975, only Tracy Austin has had more wins over World No.1 players in a single season (six in 1979) than Rybakina's four this year.

Rybakina, who won WTA 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Rome this season, is tied for the most match-wins at WTA 1000 events in 2023. She and Swiatek have each won 27 matches at WTA 1000 events this year.

No.5 Jessica Pegula

Pegula ended the WTA season as the hard-court match-win leader, with 43 victories on the surface in 2023. She finished just ahead of second-place Swiatek, who had 42 hard-court match-wins this year.

At the WTA Finals, Pegula became the first player since the WTA Rankings began in 1975 to face the current World No.1, No.2, No.3 and No.4 at a single event. She beat No.1 Sabalenka and No.4 Rybakina in group play and No.3 Gauff in the semifinals before falling to No.2 Swiatek in the final.

Pegula was a perfect 51-0 this year when she won the opening set of her matches. Since 2000, only two other players have finished a season with 50 or more wins and zero losses after winning the first set (excluding retirements) -- Lindsay Davenport (53-0, 2001) and Victoria Azarenka (60-0, 2012).

Trying to keep it going here in Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/f66oBzmfYg — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) November 1, 2023

No.6 Ons Jabeur

Jabeur is the only woman to reach a singles final on each surface in 2023 (team events excluded) -- Charleston on clay, Wimbledon on grass and Ningbo on hard court.

This year, Tunisia’s Jabeur became only the second player from Africa to win multiple matches at the WTA Finals during their career. The first was South Africa’s Amanda Coetzer.

No.7 Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova was ranked No.42 when she won her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this year, becoming the first unseeded player in the Open Era to claim the ladies’ singles title at the All-England Club.

Vondrousova won 38 matches this year, which is the most match-wins by a left-handed woman in 2023. That is also the most wins by a left-handed woman in a single season since 2018, when Petra Kvitova won 47 matches and Angelique Kerber won 46.

The Marketa Vondrousova #Wimbledon 2023 story told from above 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TGSjORnDsj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

No.8 Karolina Muchova

By beating Sabalenka in the Roland Garros semifinals, Muchova became just the second player to win her first five career matches against Top 3 players since the WTA Rankings began in 1975 (following the creation of the WTA Rankings, Martina Navratilova won her first seven meetings with Top 3 players). Muchova’s undefeated record against the Top 3 came to an end in her next match, when she lost to Swiatek in the Roland Garros final.

Muchova moved from No.149 in the 2022 season-ending rankings to No.8 at the end of this season -- the biggest year-end ranking jump out of all of this year’s Top 10 finishers.

No.9 Maria Sakkari

At Guadalajara, Sakkari became the only player this year to win a WTA 1000 title without losing a set.

By winning the Guadalajara title, Sakkari snapped an 0-6 losing streak in finals that lasted four years and four months, dating back to her lone previous title at Rabat in May of 2019.

Sakkari is the second Greek player in the Open Era to win a WTA event on hardcourt. Her compatriot Eleni Daniilidou won four hard-court titles between 2003 and 2008.

No.10 Barbora Krejcikova