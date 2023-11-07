With the 2023 Hologic WTA Tour season in the books, we can look at some of this year's top performers in match-wins, serving and return statistics.

Most Hologic WTA Tour singles titles: Iga Swiatek (6): Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, Warsaw, Beijing, WTA Finals

Most match-wins

1. Iga Swiatek -- 68

2. Jessica Pegula -- 57

3. Aryna Sabalenka -- 55

4. Coco Gauff -- 50

5. Elena Rybakina -- 45

Not surprisingly, this year's Top 5 ranked players were the five winningest women on tour. But year-end World No.1 Iga Swiatek stands as the 2023 leader in matches and titles won, padding those totals by walking away with the title at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun.

Most clay-court match-wins

1. Iga Swiatek -- 19

2. Aryna Sabalenka -- 14

3. Daria Kasatkina -- 12

Most hard-court match-wins

1. Jessica Pegula -- 43

2. Iga Swiatek -- 42

3. Coco Gauff -- 39

Roland Garros champion Swiatek won the most matches on clay in 2023, but Jessica Pegula edged out Swiatek as the year's hard-court match-win leader. US Open champion Coco Gauff ranks third in hard-court match-wins for the season.

Most grass-court match-wins

1. Ekaterina Alexandrova -- 10

2 (tie). Marketa Vondrousova -- 9

2 (tie). Madison Keys -- 9

Ekaterina Alexandrova won the most grass-court matches on tour in 2023, bolstered by her 's-Hertogenbosch title and her first Grand Slam second-week showing, at Wimbledon. The champion at the All England Club, Marketa Vondrousova, and Eastbourne champion Madison Keys tie for second place.

Most wins over Top 10 players

1. Iga Swiatek -- 13

2 (tie). Coco Gauff -- 9

2 (tie). Jessica Pegula -- 9

Most wins over Top 5 players

1. Iga Swiatek -- 7

2. Elena Rybakina -- 6

3. Jessica Pegula -- 5

Pegula's run to the championship match at the WTA Finals, where she beat three of the top four seeds, nudged her into medal positions for Top 5 wins and Top 10 wins this year.

Sealed with an ACE 🤌



Zheng Qinwen defeats No.3 seed Sakkari 7-6(2), 6-3. #ZhengzhouOpen pic.twitter.com/AnyzSx58TJ — wta (@WTA) October 11, 2023

Best first-serve winning percentage (minimum of 20 matches)

1. Zheng Qinwen -- 73.7%

2. Elena Rybakina -- 73.6%

3. Aryna Sabalenka -- 72.9%

Best second-serve winning percentage (minimum of 20 matches)

1. Iga Swiatek -- 54.5%

2. Karolina Muchova -- 51.3%

3. Jessica Pegula -- 51.0%

Percentage of break points saved (minimum of 20 matches)

1. Caroline Garcia -- 65.4%

2. Elena Rybakina -- 62.7%

3. Aryna Sabalenka -- 62.4%

Zheng Qinwen leads Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka with first-serve success, while Caroline Garcia bests those same two players in break points saved. Swiatek heads up another category, holding the top second-serve winning percentage on tour.

Champions Reel: How Sara Sorribes Tormo won Cleveland 2023

Best winning percentage returning first serves (minimum of 20 matches)

1. Sara Sorribes Tormo -- 47.5%

2. Lesia Tsurenko -- 46.3%

3. Clara Burel -- 43.4%

Best winning percentage returning second serves (minimum of 20 matches)

1. Iga Swiatek -- 63.9%

2. Daria Kasatkina -- 60.3%

3. Sara Sorribes Tormo -- 60.2%



Percentage of break points converted (minimum of 20 matches)

1. Sara Sorribes Tormo -- 60.8%

2. Iga Swiatek -- 55.6%

3. Nao Hibino -- 53.6%

Sara Sorribes Tormo sits at the top of two service-return categories, first-serve return and break points converted. Swiatek, who leads the tour when delivering second serves, also leads the field when returning them.