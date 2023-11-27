Over this fortnight, the WTA Editorial team will be revisiting the hottest shots and most remarkable rallies of the 2023 season.

In October, the Hologic WTA Tour continued the autumn hard-court swing in Asia. Our 10th video roundup of 2023 encompasses Beijing, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva lit up Beijing in a superb third-round encounter against Elena Rybakina, coming within two games of a career-best victory before the former Wimbledon champion's experience saw her through.

Laura Siegemund once again demonstrated some of the finest reflexes on tour, and Marie Bouzkova's absurd defense highlighted a classic Seoul quarterfinal against Yuan Yue.

Vera Zvonareva and Elise Mertens showed off the kind of creative court-craft that comes with experience in the two best rallies of the month, finishing each with surprise drop shots when seemingly way out of position.

20. Yuan Yue, Beijing R1 vs. Elise Mertens

19. Marie Bouzkova, Seoul QF vs. Yuan Yue

18. Iga Swiatek, Beijing R1 vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

17. Linda Fruhvirtova, Hong Kong R1 vs. Peyton Stearns

16. Zheng Qinwen, Zhengzhou R2 vs. Maria Sakkari

15. Leylah Fernandez, Hong Kong R2 vs. Mirra Andreeva

14. Mirra Andreeva, Beijing R3 vs. Elena Rybakina

13. Jasmine Paolini, Zhengzhou R2 vs. Caroline Garcia

12. Laura Siegemund, Zhengzhou R2 vs. Liudmila Samsonova

10. Veronika Kudermetova, Beijing R3 vs. Coco Gauff

9. Vera Zvonareva, Zhengzhou R1 vs. Veronika Kudermetova

8. Mirra Andreeva, Beijing R3 vs. Elena Rybakina

7. Laura Siegemund, Zhengzhou R1 vs. Zhu Lin

6. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Beijing R1 vs. Iga Swiatek

5. Martina Trevisan, Hong Kong SF vs. Katerina Siniakova

4. Marie Bouzkova, Seoul QF vs. Yuan Yue

3. Marie Bouzkova, Seoul QF vs. Yuan Yue

2. Vera Zvonareva, Zhengzhou R2 vs. Anhelina Kalinina

1. Elise Mertens, Beijing R1 vs. Yuan Yue