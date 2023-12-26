Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff returns to the ASB Classic to defend her title and begin her 2024 Hologic WTA Tour season. She's joined by Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu.

Here's what you need to know about Auckland:

When does the tournament start?

The ASB Classic is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Auckland, New Zealand. The tournament features a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. The tournament will use the Dunlop Australian Open ball.

Main-draw play begins on Monday, Jan. 1.

When are the finals?

The singles and doubles finals will be played on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Who are the defending champions?

World No.3 Coco Gauff did not lose a set on her way to the title last year, defeating Spain's Rebekah Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi won the doubles title, defeating Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Leylah Fernandez 1-6, 7-5 [10-4].

Who is playing?

Gauff returns to Auckland as the top seed, topping the field alongside Ukraine'e Elina Svitolina. Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, twice a finalist, has also received a wild card.

Projected Top 4 seeds:

1. Coco Gauff

2. Elina Svitolina

3. Lesia Tsurenko

4. Emma Navarro

What does the draw look like?

Check back after the draw ceremony for the full draw.

What are the points and prize money on offer?

Round 1: 1 point/ $2,890

Round of 16: 30 points/ $4,040

Quarterfinals: 54 points/ $6,608

Semifinals: 90 points/ $11,610

Finalist: 163 points/ $20,830

Champion: 250 points/ $35,250