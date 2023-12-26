The draw for the 2024 season's first WTA 500 event, the Brisbane International presented by Evie, was released on Saturday.

Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the top two seeds, and former World No.1 Naomi Osaka will play her first match since September of 2022.

Main-draw action in Brisbane kicks off on Sunday, December 31st. The draw features 48 players, and the Top 16 seeds receive first-round byes.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the draw:

First quarter

Sabalenka is at the top of the draw as the No.1 seed. Sabalenka had a hot start in Australia last year, triumphing in Adelaide before going on to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open two weeks later. Sabalenka will play either Lucia Bronzetti or Ashlyn Kruger in the second round.

Also in the first quarter is No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina, No.9 seed Magda Linette, No.15 seed Zhu Lin and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

Main draw in Brisbane (WTA 500), where Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the top seeds.



Second quarter

Osaka resides in the second quarter, and she will face Tamara Korpatsch in the first round in their first career meeting. Korpatsch, currently ranked World No.84, won her maiden WTA singles title at the end of last season in Cluj-Napoca.

Osaka, who won two of her four Grand Slam titles Down Under at the 2019 and 2021 Australian Opens, will be contesting her first match on the Hologic WTA Tour since Tokyo 15 months ago. Osaka gave birth to her first child in July.

If Osaka wins her opening match, she will face another former World No.1, 16th-seeded Karolina Pliskova, in the second round. No.3 seed Jelena Ostapenko could await that winner in the Round of 16. Yet another former World No.1, eighth-seeded Victoria Azarenka, is on the other side of this quarter.

Third quarter

No.4 seed Liudmila Samsonova leads the third quarter, where she could face the 2023 WTA Newcomer of the Year, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, in the second round. No.14 seed Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, might await in the Round of 16.

No.7 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and No.10 seed Sorana Cirstea are also in this quarter, as is last year's Adelaide runner-up, Czech teenager Linda Noskova. Twelve months ago, Noskova reached the 2023 Adelaide final as a 102nd-ranked qualifier.

Fourth quarter

No.2 seed Rybakina rounds out the bottom of the draw. 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who also reached last year's Australian Open final, will meet either Australian hope Kimberly Birrell or a qualifier in the second round.

No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova sits at the other end of this quarter. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, is also in this quarter, and she will face Katerina Siniakova in the first round.