MELBOURNE -- No.57 Anna Blinkova engineered the upset of the tournament so far at the Australian Open after defeating last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[20] in the second round.

Blinkova saved six match points in the longest singles match-tiebreak in Grand Slam history before converting on her 10th match point to advance to the third round of Melbourne for the first time. The 42-point match-tiebreak supplanted the 38-point tiebreak played by Lesia Tsurenko and Ana Bogdan last summer at Wimbledon.

The 2-hour, 46-minute victory is Blinkova's career best by ranking and second Top 5 win in the past 12 months. Both came at the Grand Slams, after Blinkova defeated Caroline Garcia in three sets at Roland Garros last spring.

Match notes: Rybakina was tapped as a tournament favorite going into the Australian Open. A Wimbledon champion in 2022, Rybakina began her 2024 season with a dominant run to the title in Brisbane. She dropped only three games to World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

In contrast, Blinkova came to Melbourne searching for her first win of the season. She had gone 0-2 to start her year. But the 25-year-old had reason to believe she could play the role of spoiler on Thursday night. Blinkova had won her pro meeting against Rybakina, a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win at an ITF 100K in 2017. She was also 1-0 against Rybakina at the junior level.

Anatomy of an upset: On a cool night in Melbourne, Blinkova proved the more powerful and accurate baseline hitter through the first set. An outstanding return game from Blinkova earned her the only break of the opening set at 2-1. Blinkova protected her lead through the 35-minute opening set, one in which she never faced a break point.

But as the match progressed, Rybakina slowly found her range. The World No.3 fell behind a break at 2-1 in the second set but broke back immediately as Blinkova's error count began to rise. Rybakina's return pressure finally earned her a first break point of the match at 5-4, and she converted with a clean forehand winner to take the second set.

Rybakina found herself down a break three times in the final set, but each time she found a way back to force the match-tiebreak. Blinkova served for the win twice and had two match points at 6-5, but Rybakina struck an outstanding backhand winner to wipe away the first and Blinkova put a backhand into the net on the second.

Tiebreak tug-o-war: After 2 hours and 14 minutes, the match headed to a 10-point tiebreak. In riveting see-saw affair, Rybakina saved seven more match points in the tiebreak, which lasted over 30 minutes alone. The World No.3 found herself within a point of the win six times but could not get over the line.

Finally, at 20-all, Blinkova made her move by winning a tricky 12-point rally that ended with a deep overhead winner. She converted her final match point after Rybakina missed a backhand.

Next up: Blinkova will face 26th-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini in the third round. The winner will advance to her first Grand Slam Round of 16.