Qualifier Dayana Yastremska's dream run at the Australian Open will continue into the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian scored her eighth win in Melbourne in the last three weeks by beating 19-year-old Linda Noskova in an all-unseeded quarterfinal in Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the penultimate round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Former World No.21 Yastremska, currently ranked No.93, is the fifth qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, and the second to do it at the Australian Open after Christine Dorey in 1978. Three of them have done it this decade: Great Britain's Emma Raducanu famously stormed to the US Open title two years ago out of qualifying, and Argentina's Nadia Podoroska reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2020.

National pride: The fifth Ukrainian woman to ever reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, the Odesa native will now be the second after Elina Svitolina to play in a semifinal when she faces either No.12 seed Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya on Thursday evening for the right to play in the women's championship.

Behind the milestone: The lowest-ranked of the eight women remaining in the draw entering the quarterfinal round, all five of Yastremska's main-draw wins have come against players ranked higher than her. She needed just 1 hour and 18 minutes to knock off World No.50 Noskova -- who had previously knocked off No.31 seed Marie Bouzkova in the first round, World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the third round, and Yastremska's fellow Ukrainian, No.19 seed Elina Svitolina, who retired after just three games of their fourth-round match due to injury.

Noskova was the first of the two players to break serve in the quarterfinal -- Yastremska hit three unforced errors at 1-1 en route to getting broken -- but couldn't sustain the momentum. Yastremska broke back immediately for 2-2, won the last three games of the first set, and later, captured four of the last five games of the match.