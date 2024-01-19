MELBOURNE -- Dayana Yastremska's stunning Melbourne residency continued on Wednesday, where she became the first Ukrainian semifinalist in the history of the Australian Open. The 23-year-old is now two wins from another historic feat.

Here's what you need to know about one of the tour's hottest teenage prospects who is finally putting it all together:

She's carved her own path through the draw in Melbourne

Yastremska has had to do all the heavy lifting to get through her otherwise tough draw. Yastremska is the fourth player in the past 40 years to reach the Australian Open semifinals by defeating only Top 50 opponents, joining Gabriela Sabatini in 1994, Martina Hingis in 1997 and Dominika Cibulkova in 2014.

In the first round she had to play Wimbledon champion and No.7 seed Marketa Vondrousova but dropped only three games. In the third round, she bested 28th seed Emma Navarro, who had recently won a title in Hobart.

The Round of 16 pitted her against former No.1 and two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, who was a semifinalist last year. Yastremska won in straight sets, snapping a two-match losing streak to Azarenka.

Then, playing in the biggest match of her career, Yastremska overpowered 19-year-old Noskova, who two rounds earlier pulled off the upset of the tournament to oust No.1 Swiatek.

She's two wins away from pulling a "Raducanu"

Emma Raducanu made history at the 2021 US Open to become the first qualifier in the sport's history to win a Grand Slam title. Yastremska has a chance to become the second. She's already the first qualifier since 1978 to make the Australian Open semifinals.

While Raducanu accomplished her feat without the loss of a set in either qualifying or main draw -- that's 20 consecutive sets -- Yastremska had a tough qualifying campaign. She needed three sets to win each of her three matches. She's only dropped one set in the main draw.

5 - Dayana Yastremska is the fifth qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam Women’s Singles semi-final. Unbelievable.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/yhibFktRDm — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 24, 2024

It's been a record-breaking tournament for Ukraine

The Ukrainian women have put together a record-setting fortnight in Melbourne. Seven Ukrainians started in the main draw, the most ever at the Australian Open. Yastremska, Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko put four in the third round. The records kept coming after Svitolina, Kostyuk and Yastremska advanced to the quarterfinals, the best showing ever for the country.

As war ravages their homeland, Yastremska continues to fly the flag high. She is the third Ukrainian to make a Grand Slam semifinal, after Elina Svitolina (Wimbledon 2019, US Open 2019 and Wimbledon 2023) and Andrei Medvedev (Roland Garros 1993 and 1999).

"I'm proud of our fighting people," Yastremska wrote on the camera after her quarterfinal win. "Slava Ukraine."

"I always try to write something for Ukraine, about Ukraine," Yastremska explained later. "I think it's my mission here. I'm just trying to give the signal to Ukraine that I'm really proud of it."

She will face either 12th seed Zheng Qinwen or unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in Thursday's semifinal. A victory would make her the second Ukrainian in the Open Era to make a major final, joining Medvedev.

My Story: Dayana Yastremska

She hasn't come out of nowhere

Yes, Yastremska, 23, is currently ranked No.93 and had to go through qualifying. But she has already had a successful career on the Hologic WTA Tour. Yastremska was the first player born in the 2000s to crack the Top 100, which she did in 2018. She went on to hit a career-high ranking at No.21 at the age of 19, winning three WTA titles before turning 20.

In the past decade, only four teenagers have won three or more titles. Three of them are already Grand Slam champions, Coco Gauff, Bianca Andreescu and Iga Swiatek. Only two won more titles as teens than Yastremska: Gauff (7) and Andreescu (4).

She was also a talented junior who was one-half of one of the most memorable junior finals of the past decade. In the 2016 Wimbledon girls' final, she might have lost 6-4, 6-3 to Anastasia Potapova, but she most certainly defeated the lines judges that day.

93 - Excluding unranked players, Dayana Yastremska is the lowest ranked player (#93) to reach the Women’s Singles semi-finals at the Australian Open in the last 40 years. Exceptional.#AusOpen | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/9jSegj3vWy — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 24, 2024

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in different ways," Yastremska said. "In the way that it's the war and I have to show better results for Ukraine. And I wasn't playing just for myself in the beginning. Then I was putting pressure on myself that before, when I was younger, I was much better than I am right now.

"But now I decided that from this year no more pressure, no more high expectations for myself. Just be the way you are, and we will see how it's gonna go."

She was exonerated by the ITF after receiving a provisional suspension

In January of 2021, Yastremska was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation for an anti-doping violation. The ITF lifted the suspension six months later, finding there was no fault or negligence on her part.

Yastremska returned to competition at 2021 Hamburg with a ranking of No.38 but finished the season just inside the Top 100. She finished outside the Top 100 in the past two seasons. Despite the dip in form, she remained a formidable threat in draws. In 2022, she made her first final since 2020, and last year she posted three Top 20 wins, over Jessica Pegula, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko.