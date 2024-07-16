The Hologic WTA Tour's top players have descended on Roland Garros to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The singles and doubles tennis competition will kick off on Saturday, July 27, with the Opening Ceremony taking place the night before.

From World No.1 and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek to former No.1 Naomi Osaka, who lit the Olympic flame three years ago in Tokyo, here's how the WTA's best are settling in for a high-pressure week of international duty.

Team USA has landed in style. World No.2 Coco Gauff is set to make her Olympic debut in Paris, after having to withdraw from Tokyo due to Covid. Needless to say, the American squad comprised of Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro and Desirae Krawczyk are bringing the attitude.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Top-seeded Swiatek is back in her happy place on Court Phillippe Chatrier. The Pole will be fully focused on winning a singles medal after her mixed doubles partner, Hubert Hurkacz, was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Bianca Andreescu is also set to make her Olympic debut for Canada. The 2019 US Open champion gave fans a preview of the Olympic-branded courts at Roland Garros. It will be a visual adjustment for fans and players alike who will have been accustomed to the green courtside sideboards.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The last time Osaka played the Olympics, she did not particularly enjoy it. The four-time major champion did not take the time to enjoy her Olympic turn in Tokyo and has vowed to soak in the Olympic experience this year.

Australia's Daria Saville has been a virtual reporter in Paris, taking her Instagram followers into the player-only areas at the Olympic Village.

Along with Ellen Perez, Saville is doing her best to put the Olympic venue through the ringer.

Vamos! Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa are ready to grind away on the clay.