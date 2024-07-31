No.8 seeds Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain clinched the Olympic bronze medal in women's doubles on Sunday, defeating Czechs Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

In only their second event as a pairing, Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo end up as Olympic medalists, improving their team win-loss record to 9-1. They paired up for the first time at this year's Mutua Madrid Open, and promptly won that title on their home soil.

The story behind Sorribes Tormo and Bucsa's historic title run in Madrid

Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo won over three-quarters of their first-service points in Sunday's match, and they broke the Czechs' serves five times. That was more than enough to ease through the bronze-medal final in 1 hour and 14 minutes.

This is Spain's first medal in women's doubles since 2008, when Anabel Medina Garrigues and Virginia Ruano Pascual won the silver in Beijing.

The gold-medal final in women's doubles, between No.3 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy and unseeded Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider of the Individual Neutral Athletes, will occur later on Sunday. That will be the final tennis match at this week's Games.

More to come...