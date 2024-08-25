Karolina Muchova is no stranger to hot shots, and the Czech was at it again in the first round of the US Open.

Leading Katie Volynets 4-1 in the first set, Muchova found herself on the defensive after a fine serve out wide from the American. With Muchova haring across to cover the deuce court, Volynets opted to wrong-foot her by slamming the overhead behind her, through the middle of the court.

KAROLINA MUCHOVA WITH THE SHOT OF THE YEAR!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GnSqWWwbxn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2024

It takes more than that to outfox Muchova, though. The former World No.8 reached behind her, leapt up in the air and somehow managed to flick a no-look, behind-the-back lob off Volynets' smash. It landed square on Volynets's baseline. Volynets managed to retrieve it, but Muchova made no mistake with her own overhead, and went on to close out a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

After reaching the Roland Garros final and US Open semifinals in a career-best 2023 season, Muchova was sidelined for 10 months due to wrist surgery, and her ranking is now down at No.52. She returned in June, and made the Palermo final the following month. This year's US Open is the sixth tournament of her comeback, and her second round promises to be a blockbuster: Muchova will face either No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko or former World No.1 Naomi Osaka.