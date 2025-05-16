Vote now: The 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown begins

Editor's note: Over the next two weeks, wtatennis.com will be running the 2024 Shot of the Year Showdown -- a bracket-style tournament in which you, the fans, can vote for your favorite points and ultimately the best of the season.

The group stages will run daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, consisting of 14 groups of eight points each, organized from the 51 Hologic WTA Tour tournaments of 2024.

Each group winner, plus two "lucky losers" -- the second-placed points with the highest vote shares when the polls close -- will advance to two semifinals of eight points each in the week of Dec. 8.

The top two points from each semifinal will advance to the grand final in the week of Dec. 8.

We've selected 112 points from the past 12 months that brilliantly showcase the athleticism, power, touch and creativity in women's tennis. Now it's up to you to select the best of the best.

Group A comprises January's Antipodean swing. Vote below.

Vote in Group B: Hua Hin 1 / Linz / Cluj-Napoca / Austin / San Diego

Vote in Group C: Abu Dhabi / Doha / Dubai

Vote in Group D: Indian Wells / Miami

Vote in Group E: Charleston / Bogota / Stuttgart / Rouen

Vote in Group F: Madrid / Rome

Vote in Group G: Nottingham / 's-Hertogenbosch / Berlin / Birmingham / Eastbourne / Bad Homburg

Vote in Group H: Rabat / Strasbourg / Palermo / Budapest / Iasi / Prague

Vote in Group I: Washington D.C. / Toronto / Cincinnati / Monterrey / Cleveland

Vote in Group J: Monastir / Guadalajara / Merida

Vote in Group K: Beijing / Wuhan

Vote in Group L: Seoul / Hua Hin 2 / Ningbo / Osaka / Tokyo

Vote in Group M: Guangzhou / Hong Kong / Jiujiang / WTA Finals Riyadh

Vote in Group N: Bonus round

GROUP A: Brisbane / Auckland / Adelaide / Hobart

Arina Rodionova thrilled her home fans with an upset of Sofia Kenin in the second round of Brisbane. The Australian's hustle and quick thinking were on full display as she stole this point from Kenin with a clever forehand pass, angled so shortly it could have doubled as a drop shot.

Emma Raducanu came up with a moment of magic against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of Auckland. The Romanian had followed a succession of bruising backhands with a knifing slice approach, but Raducanu managed to flick a sliced forehand pass at full stretch past her.

Diane Parry covered every inch of the court and more against Lesia Tsurenko in the second round of Auckland. The Frenchwoman had to scurry forwards to adjust to a net cord, across and beyond the far tramline to pick off a high backhand volley, then all the way back to the opposite baseline to pull off a pinpoint lob winner.

Elina Svitolina initially seemed to be outdone by a signature Coco Gauff hot shot in the Auckland final as the American hared forwards for a remarkable dig. But Svitolina responded with a hot shot of her own, racing back to the baseline for a counter-lob so precise that Gauff could only applaud.

Anhelina Kalinina looked as though she was barely hanging on for most of this point as Marta Kostyuk threw everything at her in the first round of Adelaide. But having been dragged up and down and side to side, Kalinina somehow managed to pull off a ridiculously angled backhand pass.

Ana Bogdan and Katie Boulter went toe-to-toe in the first round of Adelaide with blistering power, slamming balls into the corners at full pelt. It was Bogdan who finished it with an absolute bullet of a backhand down the line to reach match point.

Clara Burel came up with an extraordinary whiplash winner against Emma Navarro in the first round of Hobart -- a no-look high volley that she somehow flicks directly behind her. Watch the replay, watch it again, and marvel at how Burel pulled it off.

Jelena Ostapenko is known, above all, for her flat-hitting aggression. When she departs from it, the results are unexpected, absurd and equally brilliant -- such as this ridiculous sliced backhand winner against Daria Kasatkina in the Adelaide final.

Watch Group A above or click here -- then pick your number one.