The pointedly passive-aggressive question came up early in Iga Swiatek’s press conference at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open:

“By your high standards,” a reporter asked Sunday, “do you feel like you have a little bit more pressure on yourself when you’re looking for your first title in a little while?”

Swiatek, 23, but already far wiser than her numerical age, didn’t flinch.

“No,” she said. “I know how tennis works. It doesn’t always depend on you if you win titles or not. You just have to put 100 percent effort and commitment and you’ll get your chances if you play well and if you work hard.

“For sure, it will be nice to win some tournaments, but it’s never helpful to think about it before. You have to focus on every match specifically and do it step by step, so I’m going to try to do that again.”

With the emphasis on again.

Swiatek, we remind you, is the No. 2 player in the PIF WTA Rankings. It’s been all of eight months since Swiatek won her fourth title at Roland Garros in five years -- the fifth tournament win in a span of less than five months. That fabulous run began in Doha, where Swiatek became the first to win a WTA event for three consecutive years since Serena Williams owned Miami from 2013-15.

Swiatek is looking to become only the second woman this century to win the same tournament four consecutive times, after Caroline Wozniacki in New Haven, from 2008-2011. With all due respect to Connecticut’s Elm City, this is a prestigious WTA Tour 1000 event and would constitute a truly remarkable achievement.

The journey begins Monday (5 p.m., local time, 9 a.m. ET) with a second-round match against Maria Sakkari, who advanced Sunday when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired with a lower back injury after trailing 4-6, 6-3, 4-0.

Swiatek is a gaudy 13-1 in Doha, including 12 straight match-wins. That winning percentage of .929 isn’t far off her ethereal 35-2, .946 at Roland Garros. What is it about Doha that so suits her game at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex?

“Honestly,” Swiatek said, “hard to say. From what I remember it’s not like I’ve been playing flawlessly, so it’s not like these tournaments were perfect, but at some point always I found some solutions. I think the conditions here are pretty tricky, and I was patient enough to just keep focusing on my game.

3 - Since the event’s inception in 2001, Iga Swiatek has won the most titles at the Qatar Open, winning the event on the past three occasions (2022-2024). Starting. #qatartotalenergiesopen | @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/kdkcJh2sHa — OptaAce (@OptaAce) February 9, 2025

“Every year it’s different, every year there is a different story, so it’s hard to compare and hard to find one thing that worked exactly.”

Her signature weapon, the furiously top-spinning forehand, is devastating on this outdoor hard court. It’s not quite as fast as the venues in Australia and it allows her a fraction more time to get set.

A quick review of her Doha dominance:

2022: Defeated Anett Kontaveit in the final, 6-2, 6-0, beating three Top 10 players in succession: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Sakkari, No. 7 Kontaveit.

2023: Defeated No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula in the final, 6-3, 6-0, with a scalding total of five games dropped -- the fewest in a WTA event in a quarter-century.

2024: Defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina in the final, 7-6(8), 6-2.

There were two walkovers along the way, but in those 12 matches, Swiatek lost a total of only 46 games, averaging 3.5 dropped games per match and winning 27 of 28 sets.

Keep in mind that this version of Swiatek is very much a work in progress. She’s been working with veteran coach Wim Fissette since the end of last year but do not, Swiatek said, expect “a sudden revolution in my game or in my preparation.”

Because she played the United Cup in Australia, Swiatek had time for only a two-week training block.

“I feel like he’s been through everything in tennis, probably, so for sure I want to use that experience,” Swiatek said. “I like how he works, and also it’s more like he’s showing me some different ways to do stuff, but also he’s really good at adjusting on how the process looks like before, because obviously it has been working.”

For the next week, she hopes to surf those positive Doha vibes. To all appearances, the pressure of the past is not part of the equation.

“I’m already kind of focusing on the next one,” Swiatek said, “not really coming back to what happened last years.”