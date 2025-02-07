Maria Sakkari has a new coaching team and a new outlook on life and, if she can stay healthy and patient, the Greek star is hoping it all leads to new heights in 2025.

Doha: Draws | Scores | Order of Play | Main draw breakdown

Now 29 and battling to stay in the Top 30 of the PIF WTA Rankings, Sakkari says she's as happy as she's ever been. She believes the shoulder injury that ended her season after the US Open was her body's response to the mental and emotional stress built up over the last five years when she surged to become Greece's first Top 5 player. Her competitive drive and physical resilience formed the basis of a non-stop playing schedule ever since she cracked the Top 100 for good in 2017.

"The pressure, it was a lot, being constantly chased and having to prove something to everyone," Sakkari told WTA Insider by phone after her first-round win at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

"I feel the time off was great because I had time to think about a lot of things and see things differently because when you are on tour you never really relax and take time for yourself. It was great that I had that time just to see things differently."

As she shut down her season to attend to the first big injury of her career, Sakkari used the time to reconnect with herself and her strong inner circle. She also hired veteran coach Raemon Sluiter, the affable Dutchman who guided Kiki Bertens into the Top 5 and Elina Svitolina's inspired comeback after her maternity leave. Sluiter assumed the coaching duties alongside long-time hitting partner Julien Cagnina, who stepped into the coaching vacuum when Sakkari ended her six-year partnership with Tom Hill last year.

Most importantly, Sakkari finally had the time to unburden herself and regroup outside the spotlight.

"I had the time, I wasn't under pressure," Sakkari said. "I was ok watching the WTA Finals and not being there. I was checking the scores every now and then, but I wasn't in front of the TV saying 'Oh my god, why am I not there.'

"I just took advantage of other things. Spending time with my friends for more than two hours in a week. Spend time with my boyfriend or my family for more than three days in a month. Now I feel that I'm recharged for a good amount of years, until I'm done with tennis."

With a career-high ranking at No. 3, two titles, and two Grand Slam semifinal appearances, Sakkari is already the most decorated WTA player from Greece. Now on the verge of crossing into her 30s, Sakkari believes there's more for her to do on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Sakkari saw a glimpse of it in Madison Keys' incredible run to her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. Sakkari and Keys were both born in 1995 and first met as 11-year-olds at Chris Evert's academy in Florida.

"I remember it was my first day at the academy and I was getting chopped by her," Sakkari said. "She was always very good. That's why she spoke about everyone having expectations and everyone wanting her to win. She was special."

"She was the star of the academy. I was a nobody. So for me, growing up with her and seeing how she had those tough moments and then having those weeks in Australia, I'm very happy for her and her entire team. It was very inspiring."

Swiatek eases past Sakkari, wins Indian Wells title for second time

Sakkari feels she is still a few months away from returning to her best. That's an ominous admission 24 hours before she faces No.2 and three-time Doha champion Iga Swiatek in the second round, a rematch of last year's BNP Paribas Open final.

But Sakkari's new perspective on her own journey has made transparency easy.

"My first match at the United Cup against Bouzas was a good wake-up call," Sakkari said. "It was a reminder that things will not go as smooth as expected. But I did a good recovery from the injury and I had a good pre-season. I like the team I have right now. They're good people and we're really getting along. But players told me it would take time and I'm giving myself that time.

"But one thing I know for sure is that I'm a lot happier now even though my ranking has dropped than when I was before, when I was always trying to stay in the Top 10. I feel that break was a very good thing for me. At some point, you have to take a break. The older you get, the more experience you have and the more clearly you see things."